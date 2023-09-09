GENEVA — Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall said growing a flower garden on the south side of the city is akin to creating a salad bar of sorts for the deer he claimed have become pervasive on his side of town.
“It’s virtually impossible to have a horticulture (plants and flowers) garden in Ward 1,” he told fellow City Council members at its meeting Wednesday. “Vegetable gardening is OK because you can fence that, but as far as flowers and plants and things like that, it’s almost non-existent.”
Burrall asked for discussion on what he believes is an expanding deer population on that side of town, an area with more open space and trees than other parts of Geneva.
He said a farmer on the south side asked him a couple of years ago whether some targeted deer harvesting might control the population. Burrall said the farmer told him he lost a third of his crop to deer that year.
In the last two years, Burrall noted the “deer population is probably the largest it has ever been. We’ve noticed more fawns in our (Jay Street) neighborhood than ever before.” He remarked that it’s like a “wildlife sanctuary” in that part of Geneva.
Emphasizing this was for discussion only, he wondered whether a limited deer hunt might bring the herd sizes down.
Burrall said he approached City Manager Amie Hendrix about the issue, noting she was aware of some deer-control efforts in Tompkins County, where she served as deputy county administrator before coming to Geneva. Hendrix said such deer kills need state Department of Environmental Conservation approval and must be backed up with data.
“We would have to prove that there is an actual nuisance — the amount of deer in the area and the damage they are doing,” she said.
Other councilors were skeptical of the idea. Some questioned whether deer populations are truly a problem in Ward 1, including At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III.
“Why are we making a problem when it’s not a problem,” he said, adding that the area is hunted by bow hunters. “There’s not a problem with deer in Ward 1.”
Ward 6 Councilor Kyle Brimm agreed.
“It’s not necessary,” he said. “Everything around Geneva is hunted.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. had a different take.
“There is a deer issue in the city,” he said. “There’s deer in my yard four or five times a month.”
A hunter himself, Pealer said the source of expanding deer populations is landowner access. Many don’t want people hunting on their property, he said.
The problem with hunting in the city, Pealer continued, is that deer don’t generally drop immediately after being hit by a bow hunter. They run, he said, which is not ideal in a more urban environment.
Ultimately, councilors agreed it was not something they could support.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan objected to the term “harvest” when it comes to killing animals.
Burrall defended bringing the matter before Council.
“Don’t shoot the messenger,” he said. “Just representing the people who put me here.”