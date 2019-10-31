GENEVA — A semi-retired businessman hoping to revive a section of the city he grew up in is facing off against a community activist and nurse with a particular concern for improved policing in the race for the Sixth Ward council seat.
John Pruett is running on the Republican line against Juanita Aikens, who has been endorsed by city Democrats.
“I was really looking for something to do,” said Pruett, a longtime entrepreneur who said he developed over 600 jobs during his business career.
He takes pride in completing the city’s four “academies,” which provide citizens a chance to learn about operations related to budgeting, planning, police and fire services. He considers it part of his preparation for community service.
Aikens said her reasons for running include a commitment to being a “voice and advocate for my neighbors in Ward 6,” citing social justice, community pride, as well as “demanding transparency and accountability” in city government, and in particular, policing.
Pruett doesn’t like what’s happened to the ward where he grew up, which he said has declined over the years.
“It was a very vital community,” he said. “I think there has to be changes.”
Poorly maintained properties drag down good neighborhoods, said Pruett, who believes code development and enforcement must be strengthened. He said he plans to offer a number of improvement initiatives for the ward, including beatification and demolition of derelict structures, as well as financial assistance programs for businesses in the ward similar to ones offered for downtown.
The biggest problem he sees for the city comes from the growing town.
“They are eating our lunch in every respect,” he said, explaining that their lack of town taxes makes it difficult to compete for development.
The two entities, said Pruett, must work together “to improve our homogenization.” The city and town need to be working collectively on economic and environmental issues and develop better communication between the two governments, he said.
One of Aikens’ primary concerns is low-income housing.
She said she is pleased to see the Elmcrest and Courtyard complexes undergoing renovations.
“They had desperately been in need of updating,” she said, adding that she wants to ensure the area is well-lighted, with street crosswalks and grounds that are kept up.
She said a steering committee should be created with Sixth Ward members that are “an exact reflection of the diversity found in the Sixth Ward, led by an East Lakeview Neighborhood Association leader.”
Aikens opposes a housing proposal at the corner of Exchange and East North streets, which would be reserved in part for people recovering from mental illness. The rest of the units would offer affordable housing.
“I’m not saying the facility is not needed,” she said. “I am saying it’s just not needed in Ward 6 when there are five others to choose from.”
On the economy, Pruett is concerned, as are many other council candidates, that too much city property is tax-exempt. About 60 percent of city property is off the tax rolls, which he said is the third-highest in the state.
For companies that get tax breaks, such as payments-in-lieu-of-taxes, Pruett said the deals should come with requirements for local employment.
On other candidate concerns, Aikens points to the city’s police department.
“I have been involved with, witnessed and heard stories in which minorities are held almost in part by a second-class legal system in which they are viewed as unequal to their white counterparts,” she said.
She said Geneva “will be a place that is loved by all and welcomes all” when it eliminates such things as “systematic racism, mass incarceration and over-policing of heavily populated minority areas.”
Aikens said she supports a police civilian-review board “with disciplinary action authority that would delivered by the chief. The elimination of bad apples would begin and the good ones recognized for having the courage to stay true to the oath of an officer.”
Pruett expressed concern for city debt.
“We’ve got quite a bit of debt on a lot of bond issues,” he said. “There’s just got to be a way to improve on that (by refinancing with lower rates).”
Why they say residents should vote for them
Pruett: “I’ve invested 24 weeks in the budget, planning, police and dire academies offered by the city in training for civic engagement. I have business experience paralleling the duties of City Council in almost every respect, including budgets this current size and larger. Experience counts. I have the most time to devote. I have neither employment nor competing social group, children or other activity to distract from my efforts. I am mature. There are only two seniors running for Council. Geneva has a high population of seniors who can appreciate someone whom understands their needs. I would like to think that the most important reason is because of my broad view of what is failing in Geneva and the ward, and the action steps that I propose to instigate on our behalf. Issues, not politics, counts!”
Aiken: “The people in Ward 6 should vote for me because I am not a politician. I am endorsed by the Democratic Party, but I am an independent. I stand for what is right, no matter what party a person may identify with. As the creator of the slogan “Six Wards, One Geneva,” that is how I see the city and it’s very important that others come to see it as such. It has been my goal to bring people together, one person and one hug at a time. It is so very important that we become champions of much-needed and effective dialogue, especially on topics deemed off-limits. Ensuring that mutual respect, dignity and preserving one’s rights is a must. I wish to have a community that rises above hatred and looks first for love. That is why I am continually active in our community. That is why I have never left Geneva and remain vested in Geneva.”