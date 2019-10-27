GENEVA — Tom Burrall and Antonio Gomez have taken very different paths to their City Council candidacies.
Burrall is a lifelong Geneva resident and business owner.
Gomez, running on the Republican line, is an immigrant from Guatamala who crossed the border in 1995 in search of a better life far away from the violence of his native country.
“I think it’s the greatest decision I could make,” he said in a recent meeting with the Finger Lakes Times editorial board.
The two now find themselves vying for the First Ward City Council seat.
Burrall, running on the Democratic line, said both parties have approached him in the past about running for Council, but he never said yes until now.
“I’m running because I was asked,” he told the editorial board. But now “it’s because I want to run.”
Gomez, who is also a church pastor and became a U.S. citizen in 2005, said he’s running in part because the Hispanic community “has been under-represented,” and that he can serve as a “bridge between the Spanish community and the city.”
Burrall, owner of C.S. Burrall and Son Insurance Agency on Linden Street, noted he is a member of a number Geneva organizations, including the city-affiliated Business Improvement District.
“As part of that board I get to sit right next to the city manager,” he said, adding he is also on the governing boards of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and Finger Lakes Health.
Gomez works at Pedersen farms in Seneca, where he said he is in charge of fixing all the equipment. It’s a job he’s worked up to from his early days in United States as a general farm laborer.
“I’m a handyman,” he said. “I fix what is broken.”
Property taxes are the top concern of residents he has spoken to, said Gomez.
“I have heard that people are leaving because the current administration hasn’t done the job,” he said.
Burrall said that in talking with First Ward residents, their biggest worry is not taxes, but Hobart and William Smith students and the noise they generate on the street and at off-campus housing.
He believes the Colleges and the city are developing solutions to the problem through things such as the College Livability Task Force.
Gomez said he’s talked with students and year-round residents about the issue. One year-round resident told him that “we (the neighbors) want to work with them.”
Both agree that non-profits that own a large amount of tax-exempt city property need to help pay for city services that they use.
Why they say residents should vote for them:
Burrall: “I have been entrenched in the Geneva business community for 35 years and own the oldest family business in Geneva. I have sat in monthly meetings for 20 of the last 30 years with the last five Geneva city managers on the BID board. I know how to make sensible decisions with challenging obstacles. I know how to communicate, to listen, to evaluate and to perform. I have seen Geneva fail, succeed, stumble and fall. I have a solid institutional memory. I can push the envelope. I know the people and know how to get things accomplished with logic. You won’t find a more accessible, approachable or connected person.
Gomez: I can identify with the diversity Geneva has, which is one of the greatest assets we possess as a city, regardless of people’s social status. I like to get things done. My experience as a manager on a local farm has provided me with a tool box of experience — from supervising staff as well as understanding financial responsibilities. I am also interested in helping people, and this is one of my core personality traits, as I am truly a people person. I am also a relationship builder, as this helps immensely in getting things done. I am also for protecting the environment. From my time working on farms I have a true understanding of chemicals and have converted a farm to organic farming. I understand the environment.”