GENEVA — The views of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra haven’t always received the endorsement of some her fellow Council members. However, her concerns about housing — both price and availability — are getting the ears of her colleagues, even if they might disagree with the answers to what many are calling a housing crisis in the city.
Salamendra led off a discussion on housing March 1 — in particular, the effect short-term rentals are having on supply and price. While many municipalities have either adopted or are considering adopting regulations on short-term rentals, Geneva has nothing on the books.
Salamendra, and what appears to be a majority on Council, thinks it’s time the city take a hard look at what appears to be a booming business in Geneva, one that Mayor Steve Valentino said can affect neighborhoods adversely.
City Manager Amie Hendrix provided a host of options for members to consider at last week’s Council meeting, everything from licensing to limits on when they can rent, to applying occupancy taxes for such uses.
According to Hendrix, a short-term rental is generally defined as a dwelling that is rented in whole or in part to guests for less than 30 consecutive days.
The number of short-term rentals is growing in the city largely because of the return for property investors, Hendrix’s report says. A three-bedroom, two-bath short-term rental in Geneva can net $3,500 to $4,500 month, compared to long-term rentals, which get about $1,000 to $1,200 monthly.
Salamendra said action is needed.
“This is decreasing an already short supply of housing,” she said. “Combine that with a major slowdown of new construction and you have our current situation: a lack of housing for renters, a lack of housing for homeowners, and rents and mortgages that neither can afford. … All over the country and in Geneva, renters are being forced out of their communities by the crisis short-term rentals are causing.”
Salamendra said there “are dozens of listings in each neighborhood, and I can’t help but wonder what happened to the folks who used to live there.” She thinks the growth of short-term rentals will exacerbate the city’s eroding population further.
Valentino said there are some “quick-hitter” steps that could be taken to address the issue — from licensing to occupancy taxes to short-term rental occupancy limits.
“When you get a party that shows up and it overflows into the neighborhood, that’s an issue,” Valentino said, also suggesting a “point system” for things like the number of times police are called for noise or other issues and repercussions for the property owner if not addressed.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone suggested “at the very least an Airbnb occupancy tax” and annual inspections.
Some others aren’t sure the steps outlined to address the issue were the right answers or questioned the reasons for the low housing stock.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III suggested it’s not short-term rentals that are affecting the available housing stock. Instead, he placed some blame on Hobart and William Smith Colleges, which have “bought up a majority of houses in Geneva and taken them off the tax rolls.” Gaglianese said the answer is expanding the inventory.
“The housing stock and the rental stock just isn’t there,” he said.
Gaglianese said the rise of short-term rentals should be seen as acknowledgement that “Geneva is becoming a destination town, and that’s not a bad thing.”
Ward 2’s Bill Pealer Jr. noted that there are now more rental properties than owner-occupied, and “we need to incentivize single-family homeownership,” although he admitted, “I don’t know how to do it.” Still, he said the city needs to “promote the behavior we want.”
Pealer said studies indicate homeownership has great benefits for communities, including a larger likelihood of volunteerism.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said there are opportunities for more multi-family housing on the city’s south end but agrees that action is needed to stem the trend. He suggested a moratorium on short-term housing until the city can forge policies.
“Let’s not let this get out of control,” he said.
Noone suggested the matter — which councilors admitted was complex — be the subject of a broader discussion, and councilors agreed. A late April/early May date is under consideration, Hendrix said.