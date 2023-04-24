GENEVA — City Council spent another night last week trying to find consensus on how the city should address a growing, but relatively unregulated part of Geneva’s economy: short-term housing.
Many municipalities have adopted regulations on short-term rentals. Geneva has not.
This type of housing includes companies such as Airbnb, Vrbo, and others. Short-term housing is defined as 30 days or less, and there are concerns locally that real estate developers and local property owners are damaging the long-term and owner-occupied housing market by choosing to create highly profitable short-term options.
According to research by the city administration, a three-bedroom, two-bath short-term rental in Geneva can net $3,500 to $4,500 a month, compared to long-term rentals, which get about $1,000 to $1,200 monthly.
The discussion was first pitched by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra in March. Councilors agreed much more discussion was needed after that debate and agreed to a work session that was held April 19. When the far-flung discussion was over, the matter was turned over to City Manager Amie Hendrix; she was tasked to put together some proposals for councilors to consider in either May or June.
“I will be taking into account all of the information from the meeting and then working with our team to craft draft language on the discussions,” Hendrix said Friday. “It will take areas of consensus into account as well as the overall discussion. I do not yet have the plan of what will be included.”
Salamendra, who was unable to attend Wednesday’s session, provided a statement read by Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan on what she thinks should be done.
“I believe Airbnbs should have 60 days to register, and if they do not follow our local law, they should be shut down,” Salamendra said in her statement. “I believe code or fire (departments) can handle the inspections, depending on who has the capacity. I believe the fee should be the equivalent of two nights’ rental so that we can cover the cost of inspection and put the rest in a designated fund to help alleviate the Airbnb effect and increase safe, affordable housing stock for residents.”
Mayor Steve Valentino said he’s concerned about the quality of life in city neighborhoods where short-term rentals have caused problems, either through noise and parking — or both — as well as the untaxed nature of the operations.
Hotels and bed-and-breakfast establishments pay the city’s 3% occupancy tax, Valentino noted, while short-term rentals do not. “Evening the playing field” through an occupancy tax is something he thinks needs to happen at some point.
For Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, the goal is to clamp down on what he calls “mini-hotels” in neighborhoods.
“We want to preserve the residential character in our neighborhoods,” he said, pushing for a registry of short-term rental sites.
Regan supports an occupancy tax long-term, but she prefers to “take things step by step. And the first step would be a registry. Get the registry going and charge a fee and move forward on an occupancy tax.”
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone agreed with the need for greater regulation, calling the explosion of short-term rentals a “runaway train” that needs to be slowed.
“We clearly do not have control over the issue,” he said.
Noone said he supports a registry as well, “but my question is how?”
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall said he supports creating more housing opportunities and more affordable housing, but is unsure how these steps addressing short-term housing are going to make that happen. He believes tax incentives that encourage long-term rentals or single-family housing is the better way to approach the problem.
While those councilors agreed that action is needed on short-term rentals, two others, Frank Gaglianese III (at-large) and Kyle Brimm (Ward 6), said they don’t see short-term housing regulations as a priority over other matters. Gaglianese pointed to flooding issues as one area that needs more immediate attention. Both said new regulations and the enforcement that would accompany it will result in higher costs for the city.
“I don’t want to be a part of it,” Gaglianese said.
Brimm said he opposes regulations until he can see how it can be paid for without hitting up the taxpayers for more money.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. did not attend the work session.