GENEVA — It would be safe to say that no issue has been more divisive for the current City Council than policing.
It was on display again this week during a budget work session focusing on the city’s most costly department, which Chief Mike Passalacqua said has suffered from understaffing — a situation that has led to $220,000 in overtime costs so far in 2022.
“Why are we not adding staff?” At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III at Monday’s session, adding that “protect and serve” should be a primary function of city government, but that the city’s inability to attract new members to the ranks and provide ample numbers of officers through budgeting is affecting public safety.
Passalacqua projects nine potential retirements from now into 2023, which Gaglianese said will further hamper police functions. He said the city needs to offer competitive pay and benefits to attract lateral transfers — the movement of experienced police officers from other agencies — and recruits.
“The ripple effect is going to haunt us for years to come,” Gaglianese said.
Departmental staffing was addressed in part in City Manager Amie Hendrix’s proposed police budget for 2023, which calls for spending about $3.4 million. It includes the restoration of one of two police positions cut from the 2022 spending plan. And, after much debate, Council voted 5-3 to restore the second position cut during budget talks last fall.
Council did not address a departmental position frozen by a prior council in 2015.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said adding another position without a full look at staffing across multiple city agencies was a bad idea. Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera echoed similar thoughts.
Both pointed to a long-delayed state study examining police department operations, including staffing levels.
“I’m really opposed to adding a position before we get an analysis,” Regan said.
“I would like to see it done before we do anything more,” Camera added.
Other members of Council didn’t agree, and, after a motion to table was defeated, a resolution to add the position was approved. Regan, Camera and Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall were opposed.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra did not attend the workshop.
While adding that position doesn’t address all the staffing issues related to the police department, Passalacqua said there was symbolism in the move.
“I think it would make this staff feel more supported,” he said.
As for impending retirements in his department, lateral transfers could “stop the bleeding,” Passalacqua said.
“I think it’s incredibly optimistic that we can fill nine vacancies in 14 months,” Burrall said.
“We do not have the competitive salaries,” Gaglianese reiterated.
Passalacqua noted Ontario County and the city of Canandaigua offer better pay and benefits. In particular, he said, the family health plan under the city’s contract is very expensive.
While a potential officer without a family may not find Geneva’s pay and benefits package unacceptable, an officer with a family might balk, he said, adding that the city’s pay for lateral transfers may be competitive, depending on what agency they come from. Hendrix agreed that the benefits package needs further examination, as do recruitment and retention strategies.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone, who supported adding the second position for 2023, said more is at play when it comes to the city’s inability to attract candidates to the police department.
“Obviously, police officers don’t want to come here because some of the people sitting at this table,” he said without mentioning names.
However, in response to some of Camera’s concerns about adding more positions without more information, Noone was specific.
“I hope this is your second-to-last budget session, Ken,” Noone said.
Camera later characterized the statement as “shameful,” adding that he cares about the city, its taxpayers, and police.