GENEVA — Everything from unkempt properties to unsafe living conditions, improving housing — and ultimately neighborhoods — is on the minds of City Council.
On Monday, Council held the first of what is expected to be a series of discussions on how to improve the city’s housing stock.
Poor housing conditions are not only a blight on neighborhoods, but they could ultimately leave residents in these substandard homes in danger, such as those living in places with questionable electrical wiring, councilors agreed.
And if corrections are not made, it could also leave residents seeking new homes.
“Our final enforcement option is to go to court,” said Neal Braman, director of Development Services.
If they do not comply, residents must vacate, he said.
“That’s a hard thing for us to do,” said Brian Kelly, a member of the Development Services staff.
While rare, it happens, Kelly said, pointing to a recent case where eight people were forced to find new housing after their apartment was condemned by the city for code violations.
“How did it get this bad?” asked Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra.
The consensus was that the City must take a more active stance in combating poor housing conditions — both through a larger, more aggressive code enforcement office — and possibly through changes in what rentals are eligible for inspection. Currently, the City can only inspect rental properties with three units and above, Braman said. City Council decided in 2007 to drop inspections of one- and two-family rentals.
Such a change back would need Council and state approval, he said.
If increased housing enforcement is what Council wants, said At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III, it’s going to take a beefed-up code office, one that currently can’t fill an open position for reasons that may include low starting pay.
“I think that you’re starting to find out that a lack of labor kills,” he said. “We cannot do more with less.”
Salamendra and others agreed.
“I would like a fully-staffed code department,” she said.
The other question is how to cajole building owners to make improvements, said Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall suggested tax incentives to encourage repairs.
There are incentives for homeowners to make improvements, such as additions, said Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers, but not for building owners who are not providing safe housing or who are not keeping their properties up aesthetically.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera suggested the city have contractors available and a fund to do cosmetic work when a homeowner or an apartment owner won’t do. He’d put tax liens against the property to ensure the city was “made whole.”
He expressed frustration with distressed properties that are negatively affecting neighborhoods, pointing to 408 S. Main St., a condemned building in the stately neighborhood that has been in its current condition for at least 10 years.
Mayor Steve Valentino said the city won’t be able to address all the housing challenges as part of the 2022 budget, for which city administration is already working on.
“We can’t flip the switch on this year,” he said, explaining that a two- to five-year plan may be necessary to budget for additional code and building inspectors.
Blowers and City Manager Sage Gerling said they can provide a rough financial breakdown for what it would cost to add more code positions, and that some of that information could be available at the next work session for housing, which is tentative set for September.