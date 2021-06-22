GENEVA — A large-scale mixed-use project proposed for the Geneva American Legion property at 1115 Lochland Road is quickly moving ahead.
On Monday night, the city’s Planning Board was to review Lakefront Development Corporation’s proposal to construct 57 townhouses, a five-story hotel and a restaurant with a craft brewery on the property.
And on Wednesday at 6 p.m., City Council is holding a special meeting to review Planning Board recommendations; Council may also set a July 7 public hearing on a proposal to rezone the property. It is currently zoned agricultural-residential and must be rezoned to lakefront district with review under planned unit development regulations, or PUD.
At its June 2 meeting, Council got its first look at the plan to redevelop the valuable 12.9-acre piece of lakefront property when developers outlined the project. However, because of audio issues, Lakefront Development Corporation’s presentation was largely unintelligible for those watching on YouTube.
In May, the Ontario County Planning Board unanimously approved the project, but outlined concerns that have been sent on to the city. Those concerns range from review protocol related to rezoning under Lakefront District PUD regulations, which do not outline mixed-use planned unit developments.
At its June 2 meeting, Council established itself as lead agency for the state Environmental Quality Review to determine the project’s effect on the environment. It is also the government body charged with rezoning the property.
The Wednesday meeting will be held at the Scandling Center at Hobart and William Smith Colleges on Pulteney Street. Those who wish to attend should enter the first floor side entrance facing Pulteney. Because of COVID-19 concerns, attendance is limited to 20. You can watch the proceedings live on the city’s YouTube page, YouTube.com/cityofgenevany.