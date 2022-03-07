GENEVA — There are 125 apartments with about 300 people at the Geneva Housing Authority’s Courtyard complex on the city’s northeast side, and the site generates a lot of garbage — so much that GHA CEO Andy Tyman needs the six waste containers at the affordable housing facility emptied three times a week.
However, Tyman said there was a problem with the service provider, Casella Waste Systems.
“They were missing pickups,” he said.
He said trash was getting blown around the facility because of the overflowing bins, and he had concerns about the health issues of trash sitting outside of the bins, including the possibility of attracting rodents. Tyman, who said the Authority was paying Casella $1,600 a month to pick up Courtyard trash, said he went to great lengths to address the issue, even calling the company’s headquarters in Rutland, Vt. — but to no avail.
Frustrated that he was getting nowhere, GHA canceled its contract with Casella for the housing complex, but kept it for its other housing sites because the once-a-week pickups were happening in a timely manner.
Tyman turned to a local firm to solve the problem, hiring Geneva-based Nardozzi Companies, a construction company that now provides commercial trash hauling in the region. Problem solved, he said — until the city informed Tyman that Nardozzi didn’t have a license to pick up trash in the city.
That forced Tyman to drop Nardozzi, and he turned once again to Casella for the Courtyard pickups.
“We had a long talk with (Casella),” Tyman said. “They said they are better staffed now. We’ll see.”
A similar scenario played out at Finger Lakes Health, operators of Geneva General Hospital.
Spokesperson Lara Turbide said they too canceled a contract with Nardozzi after being informed by the city that the company, which is expanding on former city property in the industrial park, has no license to pick up city trash.
All this led up to a protracted discussion at City Council’s meeting Wednesday night, its first at the Public Safety Building since March 2020, which marked the onset of the pandemic.
Councilors discussed whether the city needs to add additional hauling licenses. Mayor Steve Valentino said it’s a larger issue than just Nardozzi.
“We have been made aware of several haulers operating within the city without permits,” he said Friday.
However, it appears that a majority of councilors think more haulers should be added to the current five, one of which, Closed Loop Systems, was added earlier this year as part of the company’s plan proposal to pick up not just trash, but food waste as well.
Councilor Frank Gaglianese III did not mention Nardozzi by name, but said there is a “certain local trash hauler” that deserves a crack at serving the city. Geneva should support local businesses whenever it can, he maintained.
“I don’t see how you cannot support that,” he said.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. agreed, but suggested the number of licenses be increased gradually.
Pealer said trash not getting picked up is a “health concern.”
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said City Council approved the four-hauler licensing setup several years ago in an attempt to put some limits on when trash pickup takes place, with the goal of eliminating the city’s “every day is trash day in Geneva” reputation.
Some councilors are not sure the city needs more haulers. The issue, agreed Ward 3’s Jan Regan and Ward 1’s Tom Burrall, is the quality of the service and what those haulers provide. For example, Palmyra-based K&D Disposal does only commercial pickups.
“I think it’s a matter of finding the best fit of the four (licenses),” Burrall said.
Valentino said Casella has about 75% of the residential business in the city.
Gaglianese admits he is no fan of Casella, but did offer a defense for the company.
“It’s not that Casella wasn’t doing the job,” he said. “They didn’t have anybody to do the job.”
Gaglianese said if the city revokes their license for poor service, “you’re going to have Feher all over again.”
He was referring to the former trash hauler that went out of business in 2018, resulting in many people in the city and region without trash pickup. Many had difficulty finding a new hauler.
Camera, who pushed for the four-license setup, said at the meeting that he already was working with City Attorney Emil Bove on some revisions to the city’s solid waste ordinance that would include no automatic renewals. They would be tied, Valentino said Friday, to “some level of criteria for performance.”
Camera said Friday he also supports a provision that would give the city the ability to issue a temporary license to another hauler in the event of a significant trash pickup problem.
“The other (option) is to possibly open up the ordinance to allow for more licenses that might be either combined or separated by service for commercial and residential,” Valentino added.
Councilors said they support hosting a work session to address the issue.
Neither Casella nor Nardozzi could be reached for comment Friday.