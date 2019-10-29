GENEVA — Two well-known names are on the ballot in the race to represent the Third Ward on City Council.
Don Cass a former city mayor, Third Ward councilor, police lieutenant and current Planning Board chairman, is running on the Republican line against Democrat Jan Regan. Regan has held community leadership positions — ranging from the Smith Center of the Arts to the Geneva Human Rights Commission to the Muscleman Race Committee — and is a long-time professional photographer.
In a meeting with the Finger Lakes Times editorial board, Cass and Regan touched on a number of issues, including the city’s relatively high taxes, which both candidates said are issues residents have brought up in discussions.
“It’s great that they’re (City Council) not raising taxes (in the 2020 budget), but they’re raising assessments,” said Cass, referring to the city’s property reassessment project.
While raising values won’t necessarily mean higher taxes, he said it’s more than likely to happen.
“I have to concur that taxes are huge,” Regan said.
She said the city must address the tax issue by finding ways to streamline city services and also develop new sources of revenue. The American Legion property, which is up for sale, offers potential for new property tax revenue if developed for high-density housing, said Regan. She added that “careful investigation of smaller parcels” could be another way to generate money for the city.
Cass is unsure if there’s much wiggle room to streamline city services, saying, for example, that the police department staff numbers are about the same as they were the year he retired, 1995.
He agrees with Regan that the Legion property has great potential but that Council made a mistake by not taking on the rezoning of the parcel to allow larger-scale development now, as opposed to the current city-wide rezoning project.
“I wouldn’t have waited,” he said. “Let’s do it now. I think it was a mistake to wait. The city needs the money.”
Regan said the city needs to enhance what works here: developing small, unique businesses, not a “cookie-cutter kind of city.” She pointed to the Geneva Bicycle Center as a great example of a niche business that provides the personal expertise a customer won’t get at a big-box retailer.
Cass said the city needs to be more aggressive in attracting business.
“We need to be proactive, not reactive,” he said.
Both are against lakefront development and favor closing the Seneca Meadows and Ontario County landfills as soon as legally possible.
As for a Council that could potentially have nine new members this January, Cass said his prior experience is an advantage.
“That’s one of the reasons I am running, because I have the institutional knowledge,” he said.
Regan said mayoral candidate Steve Valentino and Fourth Ward candidate Ken Camera, both Democrats, can provide that knowledge, while she likes the diversity of Council candidates who represent traditionally under-represented segments of the community, such as blacks and Hispanics.
“I have not sat in the City Council chair,” said Regan, though she’s been part of governing bodies for other organizations, including The Smith.
Both believe the city needs to do more when it comes to improving housing in the city, including greater investment in code-enforcement services.
“It’s not fair that these people have to live in substandard housing,” said Cass, while Regan said that when there are rental properties that are poorly maintained, it affects the neighborhoods as a whole.
Why they say residents should vote for them:
Regan: “My experience as business owner, photographer and in leadership roles with numerous boards serving many of Geneva’s diverse communities has brought me to this campaign. I have a passion for Geneva, my chosen ‘hometown’ since 1978. I can promise accessibility, transparency, a fresh perspective and full engagement in the important work of City Council.”
Cass: “My entire adult life has been invested in our community. As a young man, my parents instilled the idea of being active in our community. I’ve served the city as a police officer, baseball coach, volunteer on numerous committees and as a volunteer in our church. My family also owned a business downtown for several years. I was honored to be elected as Ward 3 councilor and then as two-term mayor of our great city. During that time, Geneva experienced what former State Sen. Mike Nozzolio termed ‘Geneva’s Renaissance.’ I am confident that I can bring sounds ideas, forward progress, fairness, transparency and kindness if elected.”