GENEVA — City Council began interviewing candidates for the District 1 county supervisor position today.
It’s vacant following the resignation of Dom Vedora, who stepped down after nearly 10 years. The appointee will serve the remainder of Vedora’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
District 1 includes the city’s first and second wards.
City Clerk Lori Guinan said Wednesday four people applied for the position. Candidates had until the end of day Aug. 31 to apply.
City Council was meeting with candidates Thursday afternoon in the second-floor conference room at City Hall.
A second interview session is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Vedora has moved to the town of Geneva, meaning he could no longer serve. In addition, he informed City Manager Amie Hendrix and Geneva Housing Authority CEO Andy Tyman on Wednesday that he is stepping down as an authority commissioner, also because he has moved out of the city.
“It has been an honor serving for the past 29 years, knowing that I was assisting the disadvantaged, handicapped and seniors obtain safe, clean, affordable housing,” Vedora said.
Vedora was appointed to the county board by City Council in November 2012 to succeed longtime Supervisor Rocky LaRocca. Vedora was first elected in 2013, defeating Republican Paul D’Amico, and reelected in 2017 over Republican Frank Gaglianese III.