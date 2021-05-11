GENEVA — A project to update the city’s zoning code is edging closer to completion.
On Wednesday, City Council is hosting a work session at 6 p.m. to discuss the project, which is being overseen by Barton & Loguidice, the agency overseeing the city’s zoning update. The code has not been updated on any large-scale basis in over 50 years.
The meeting will be held at the Scandling Center on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Those attending — 20 members of the public are allowed — should access the first floor side entrance off Pulteney Street. You also can watch the meeting on the city’s YouTube site.
City Planner Katie Labbe said she and City Manager Sage Gerling will be hosting the meeting.
“Our zoning consultants Molly (Gaudioso) and John (Steinmetz) are working on the final draft for the updated zoning, and just need some further clarification from Council on which direction to move towards for accessory dwelling units and the current agricultural-residential district in the Lochland and Slosson area,” said Labbe. “With clarification from Council, this Wednesday on these two topics, we will move closer to finishing the update’s final draft and having it available for review.”
The proposed agricultural-residential district change for the Lochland Road area has drawn debate in the city’s Ward 1. Planners are proposing a mixed-residential district for the west side of Lochland between Snell Road and touching parts of Slosson Lane and Jay Street. Mixed-use zoning also is eyed for the eastern side of Lochland that reflects existing hospitality industry uses.
The rezoning on the west side of Lochland would allow single-, two- and multi-family dwellings.
The proposed zone would touch what is classified as a low-density housing district along Slosson Lane, and it’s those residents who have expressed keeping the zoning as is.
As for the accessory dwelling units, said Labbe, “they are basically just detached structures on a property that are used as housing. An example would be someone has an old garage/carriage house on their property behind their house and they want to put plumbing and electrical in it to turn it into an in-law suite. It does apply to new builds as well, like if someone wanted to add a pool house.”
The city-wide zoning project began in the spring of 2019, but the process was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To see a draft of the zoning revisions, go to cityofgenevany.com/zoning-code-update-2020.