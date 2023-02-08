GENEVA — City Council is hosting a public hearing next week on a proposal to provide 10% property tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters.
It’s part of an effort to retain and recruit volunteers for a department that has 20 paid members, including the fire chief and assistant fire chief.
City Council voted 8-1 last week on a resolution to set a hearing on the proposed local law at a special meeting set for 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
A bill passed in the state Legislature last year allows municipalities and school districts to grant property tax exemptions of up to 10% for qualified volunteers.
City Fire Chief Del Parrotta told City Council at its Feb. 1 meeting that he is gathering more data on how many volunteer firefighters would be eligible. So far, 38 is the number who could potentially meet the exemption requirements.
“The volunteers of Geneva are not asking for this,” Parrotta told Council, adding “there is a decline” in volunteers. “It’s just another avenue of recruitment or retention.”
It’s estimated that the 10% exemption on city taxes would result in savings of $150 to $250 a year for the volunteers, depending on the taxable value of their homes.
City Manager Amie Hendrix estimates it will cost the city about $10,000 a year on the assumption that all eligible volunteer firefighters apply for it.
However, some question the proposal.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said she likes the idea of demonstrating gratitude for volunteers, but the proposal seems selective, explaining there are many people who do important volunteer work in the community who aren’t potentially eligible for a tax break.
And, there’s the equity among the volunteers, she continued. A volunteer who say lives in an expensive home along the lake is getting a much bigger chunk of change than the volunteer in a small ranch house, Regan pointed out. Additionally, she noted, volunteers who are not homeowners are ineligible.
“The person who rents a house wouldn’t be getting anything at all,” she said.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said there may be an expense to providing the exemption, but consider the alternative.
“If we had all paid (firefighters), the city budget for the fire department would be double,” he said. “Most departments wish they had the numbers of Geneva.”
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera questioned the affordability, saying “the city is broke.” He said the city needs to examine the issue of the decreasing number of volunteer first responders before taking actions.
“I’d like to look at the fire department holistically and the volunteer problem that has developed,” he said.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone disagreed with Regan and Camera, calling it a “great piece of legislation,” and adding that “there’s no question of their dedication to the city.” He said the proposed 10% property tax exemption “is absolutely nothing” in comparison to the service provided.
Only Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra voted against setting a public hearing. Regan explained she was voting in favor of the hearing, but reserving judgment on the local law that would create the exemption, which she predicted would be adopted.