GENEVA — City Council will meet Wednesday to vote on the police reform and reinvention plan.
Erica Collins, who works in the city manager’s office and is administrator for the Geneva Human Rights Commission, said anyone wanting to see the final draft can do so at bit.ly/2OMWhJu.
The plan was formed by the City of Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective Group, referred to as “the Collective,” a 15-member panel that met weekly for more than two months. It is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1.
Cuomo’s order mandates the review of police policies and procedures, including use of force, standards of conduct, community relations, bias-based policing, body-worn cameras, and personnel complaints, among other issues.
Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to vote on the plan before it is sent to Albany. Collins said the Collective will continue to meet to implement the plan.