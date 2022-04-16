GENEVA — City Council will decide next week whether to appeal state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran’s decision to overturn Local Law 1, which created the hotly debated Police Accountability Board.
Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at Jordan Hall on the Cornell AgriTech campus, 630 W. North St.
An executive session to discuss a resolution to appeal to the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, Fourth Department in Rochester will take place prior to the vote. The resolution would authorize the city’s attorneys in the matter, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, to also apply for a stay, pending the Appellate Court determination.
The PRB’s charge was to hear misconduct complaints against Geneva police. Council approved it by a 6-3 vote, and last June, Local 3471 of New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, which represents a majority of Geneva police officers, sued the city over it.
Attorneys for the union argued that the law changed the city’s police discipline process and that City Council was not in its legal right to create a civilian review board with investigative and subpoena powers.
The union also contended the local law conflicts with civil service law by failing to provide the right to union representation related to questioning by the PRB and that the law violates the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the police union, which includes provisions for discipline. It also claimed the law should have been subject to mandatory referendum.
Doran, for the most part, sided with the union in his 26-page decision issued Monday.
City officials had little to say on the matter after the decision, but on Thursday, members of the PRB held a press conference urging City Council to appeal Doran’s ruling. They issued a statement urging “even those members who did not vote for the PRB’s creation to support an appeal. Whatever differences of opinion we may have, this city has an overriding interest in defending the integrity of the laws passed by the people’s representatives. Local Law 1-2021 deserves to have a full appraisal by the New York State court system, rather than to have one single court ruling erase the hard work to which so many people in this city have contributed.”
Member Charles King took exception to Doran’s opinion that the local law was a “thinly veiled attempt to require the police chief to adopt the recommendations of the PRB rather than leaving officer discipline in the discretion of the police chief.”
Said King: “From the standpoint of this group of people on this Police Review Board, that is a falsehood.”
While the vote to approve the PRB in 2021 was 6-3, it’s unclear whether there is enough support on Council for an appeal.
One of the supporters, John Pruett, left his Ward 6 seat at the end of 2021 and has been replaced by John Salone, who said Friday he has made no decision on the appeal.
“I am waiting to be briefed by the attorneys,” Salone said. “In the meantime, I am polling as many of my constituents as I can before Wednesday’s meeting. My job as councilor is to vote what my Sixth Ward residents feel, not what I personally feel. Personal agendas make for poor government.”
Mayor Steve Valentino voted to approve the measure but had done so in part because voting on the prevailing side would allow him to bring the matter up again for more debate.
“My goal for the city of Geneva … would be to create cultural change, and that cultural change needs to include all the stakeholders,” he said at the February 2022 meeting where it was adopted. “Unfortunately, we’ve created this division.”
At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said he has not made a decision on how he’ll vote next week.
“Ultimately my vote will be decided with all information gathered, all the canvassing I have done in the last days since Doran’s ruling,” he said. “And I will be taking into consideration all of the legal advice we were told from the get-go and throughout this process from a number of lawyers and law firms from the many emails, text messages, phone calls, conversations, letters to the editors I have read, petitions looked at, and public comments I have heard from the day Local Law No. 1-2021 was created to this point and come up with what is best for all of Geneva and its residents.”
No other councilor responded as of Friday afternoon on how they planned to vote Wednesday.