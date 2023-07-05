GENEVA — Last month, Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera vowed he would offer a censure of Republican Bill Pealer Jr., the embattled councilor accused of anti-LGBTQ+ social media postings.
Camera is following through on that promise. On Wednesday night, the Democrat will introduce a resolution to censure the Ward 2 Republican.
The move comes after the June Council meeting, which drew a large crowd. Many spoke out against Pealer’s tweets, which they said were damaging to the LGBTQ+ community. Some called for him to be censured.
Today’s meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., has been moved from the small courtroom at the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street to Cornell AgriTech’s Jordan Hall, 630 W. North St., presumably to accommodate a bigger crowd.
A post on the Geneva Women’s Assembly page urges people to turn out for the meeting and press City Council to censure Pealer.
“We are calling on everyone to join us at the council meeting again to hold the councilors accountable,” the post said, noting that a petition is being collected as well to present to members.
The resolution to be offered Wednesday states that Pealer “posted public comments on Twitter that used abusive language directed against the LGBTQ+ community.” Attached to the resolution are four examples of his alleged bias against the community.
The resolution of censure also cites two alleged violations of the city’s Code of Ethics:
Tenet 1, Act in the Public Interest, which states that “public officials will work for the common good of the people and not for any private or personal interest. They will assure fair and equal treatment of all persons, claims, and transactions appearing before public officials.”
And Tenet 3, Conduct of Public Officials: “The professional and personal conduct of public officials must be above reproach and avoid even the appearance of impropriety …” It says Pealer used “inflammatory rhetoric that engendered gross stereotypes about the LGBTQ+ community.” And it cited a post where Pealer wrote, “‘Love is Love’ is sick code for the advocacy of sexual deviance and depravity …”
The resolution states that Love is Love “is a phrase introduced by the LGBTQ+ community in the early 2000s as part of the efforts to win marriage equality by emphasizing that the love shared and expressed by legally consenting individuals is valid regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”
This is not the first time this City Council has dealt with the issue of censureship.
In September 2020, At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III was censured for his remarks on video about a Hobart and William Smith Colleges police accountability virtual forum, where he said he would have liked to have “shot the squares on my computer screen and killed everybody.” He also criticized the Black Lives Matter movement in the Facebook video.
Gaglianese ultimately apologized for his remarks.
And in April 2021, a vote to censure Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra failed by a 5-4 vote. The city’s Ethics Board had cited Salamendra following an incident in which she was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in the intersection at Lake Street and 5&20 at the entrance to Lakefront Park, where a Back the Blue Rally was taking place. It was alleged that requests by a Geneva firefighter directing traffic to move the vehicle Salamendra was in so that traffic could proceed was ignored by the driver. The firefighter filed a complaint against Salamendra, accusing her “of creating a dangerous situation by refusing to comply with the directions of the complainant.”
The Ethics Board ruled the firefighter was subjected to abusive language during the incident.
Salamendra denied his account of the incident and refused to apologize.
Likewise, Pealer has offered no public apologies for his Twitter posts, which he said were mischaracterized and taken out of context.