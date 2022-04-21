GENEVA — In 2021, Mayor Steve Valentino was one of six City Council members who voted in favor of Local Law 1, which created the Police Review Board.
On Wednesday night, he provided the deciding vote against mounting a challenge to state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran’s decision to overturn the local law that created the Police Review Board, whose charge was to hear misconduct complaints against Geneva police.
In a meeting held at Jordan Hall on the Cornell AgriTech campus, Council voted 5-4 against taking the step of going to state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.
Valentino said Wednesday that when he voted in favor of the local law, he explained at the time that he was doing so to provide him with the option of bringing the matter up again to make adjustments that would “provide accountability,” but not expose the city legally. He joined At-Large Councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese III, as well as Ward 2’s Bill Pealer Jr. and Ward 6’s John Salone, in voting against an appeal.
Two councilors who voted against the appeal indicated they could support revised legislation, but that any new initiative needed the support of the public and police.
“We had opportunities to do things right,” Pealer said. “They (police accountability boards) require buy-in. You have to get the support of police. I don’t think that ever happened.”
Noone said Council ignored the advice of the city’s attorneys when crafting the legislation.
“We had an opportunity to get this law right,” he said. “It was flawed from the beginning.”
However, Ward 1’s Tom Burrall said an appeal was simply a chance to get a “second opinion” from a panel of jurists (the Appellate Court) as opposed to one judge. Ward 3’s Jan Regan said “we are voting on a legitimate common legal step, to give this huge effort a rightful chance.”
Ward 5’s Laura Salamendra, a driving force behind the PRB, said there were misconduct complaints pending for the now-defunct PRB. And, she provided a photo of a computer screen saver at the police station depicting her in eight panels with GPD inscribed on her forehead.
“This kind of behavior on the part of the GPD will have a chilling effect” on public trust, she said.