GENEVA — Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. has made no bones on social media about his distaste for Marxism and communism, and he offers conservative stances on a host of subjects.
However, when it comes to his posts related to LGBTQ+ issues, Pealer claims he’s getting a bum rap.
Many in the LGBTQ+ community aren’t buying it, including the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership, which, along with the Geneva Women’s Assembly and other people, sent a letter dated April 21 to City Council expressing concern with some of Pealer’s comments on his Twitter account — an account Pealer apparently has shut down.
“As members of Geneva and the Finger Lakes’ LGBTQ+ community and their allies, we are disappointed in the hateful social media comments recently made by Mr. Pealer via his personal Twitter account,” the group wrote. “Such rhetoric has no place in civil discourse. Further, it demonstrates a serious lack of regard for many of the people Mr. Pealer represents. False and inflammatory speech describing LGBTQ+ people and behavior as ‘perversion’ and ‘abominations’ is actively harmful to the people of Geneva. It puts a target on the back of every LGBTQ+ person in the city and across the region. It breaks down bonds between members of different groups, as some will see Mr. Pealer’s words as a license to hate. And it raises serious doubt about Mr. Pealer’s ability to fairly represent anyone.
“We have noticed that some of the social media posts in question appear to have been taken down or hidden,” the letter continues. “To be clear, this does not erase the damage that such statements will inflict on the community. However, Mr. Pealer, we expect that this means you want to do better, and we want to offer you the opportunity to learn and grow. To that end, we invite you to participate in a small-group conversation between you and members of Geneva’s LGBTQ+ community. We think that such a conversation will help you understand that we are not the dangerous caricatures that you see us as, but that we’re your neighbors and colleagues, your students and family members. In short, we’re normal people. Take the chance to get to know us.”
In the letter:
• The group offers to work with City Council to arrange for LGBTQ+ sensitivity training through “relevant local agencies.”
• They ask that Pealer apologize “for his hateful statements and that the mayor and City Council immediately take up the task of drafting and adopting an LGBTQ+-affirming proclamation that will make clear the city’s support for all its residents — current and future.”
• The letter requests City Council to “respond with your intentions regarding all of these requests by the end of the business day on Friday, April 28.”
The group also sent examples of Twitter posts by Pealer they found offensive.
Among those signing the letter was Penny Hankins, who criticized Pealer’s tweets in a recent letter to the editor in the Finger Lakes Times, pointing in particular to Pealer’s criticism of the phrase, “Love is Love.” in a post related to an LGBTQ+ couple charged with sexually abusing their children and prostituting them out to a pedophile ring. In the post, which the Times has seen, Pealer wrote that “‘Love is Love’ is sick code for the advocacy of sexual deviance and depravity.”
Hankins defended the phrase.
“Of course sex with children is abhorrent!” she wrote. “The mere existence of an LGBTQ+ individual is not. And our love is love, no matter what the bigots say. By the way, science has shown us that most child molesters are heterosexual. This is a proven fact.”
While City Council did not issue a formal reply to Finger Lakes Justice Partnership’s request, several councilors chimed in, including Pealer, according to an email thread obtained by the Times.
“First and foremost none of this is council business and I do not advise on making it so,” he wrote. “Twitter is an open platform. Hop on and have your discussion with me on there. … All my harsh opinions are about pedophiles and activists dismantling female sports in schools and opening up the female locker room to males with medical conditions that these activists recently are taking aim at. You all appear to have no shortage of tech at your finger tips to engage me at the source of my comments about woke radicalism and my absolute opposition to pedophilia and sexualizing children.
“I promise you a few things,” he continued. “I am not ill-informed on the qualitative and quantitative data on transexual research, nor am I timid or afraid of talking about it in an adult setting. I am not anti- any sexual preference. And you will quickly learn it if you do choose to engage me online. … I do not stand for messing with kids. Period.”
Councilors Jan Regan (Ward 3), Ken Camera (Ward 4), Laura Salamendra (Ward 5) and Kyle Brimm (Ward 6) responded in the email. Mayor Steve Valentino and councilors Tom Burrall (Ward 1), Anthony Noone (at-large) and Frank Gaglianese III (at large) did not.
With no formal response coming from Council, the Justice Partnership said it was withdrawing its request, “as it seems apparent that Council member Pealer has no interest in a good-faith dialogue on these issues with anyone. Since we have seen no indication of such effort, we assume that our requests have been rejected. We are now considering the next steps we can take to change the face of the city’s government and to help move Geneva and this region in a safer, more accepting direction.”
The Times sent an email to all City Council members asking if a response was forthcoming, as well as any comments on the matter. Four did, including Pealer:
• Regan: “It is regretful that a response was not provided, and that many councilors chose to be silent here,” she said. “While I believe we could all benefit from the experience this group is offering, I would prefer not to spend our precious few hours meeting together on the personal development of one councilor. … I hope that Councilor Pealer will take the time to understand the impact of his words, especially in the national climate we face today. These social media rants are hurtful, give fuel to intolerance and do not reflect what we want our community to be.”
• Noone: “I am not on Twitter, so I haven’t personally seen the exact posts that are being referenced,” he said. “However, I believe that we must ensure that members of the LGBTQ+ community and all our neighbors feel safe and comfortable here in Geneva. It is important that we maintain open dialogue about all issues, learn from one another, and strive to treat everyone equally.”
Salamendra: “The idea that trans people harm children because they are trans is a specious and inflammatory lie and inspires violence against trans people, including children,” she said. “And when the good folks at FLJP offered to meet with Bill and provide him a better understanding of the people he discriminates against, he refused and doubled down on his dangerous rhetoric. It shows us clearly just how deep hate is ingrained in Councilor Pealer. He can’t let it go even from the hot seat. I hope the good people of Geneva reject him completely at the polls this November and say the kind of hate Bill Pealer spews is not welcome here, and certainly not elected here.”
Pealer insists his posts have been mischaracterized and that he is not a bigot.
“I hold no hate for any group or individual based on sexual orientation. Period,” he said. “My online comments were taken out of context in that politically motivated letter to the editor. It is a false narrative meant to injure my reputation and trigger a witch hunt by those who want to hurt me. My cherry-picked comments were related to actual convicted pedophiles (not alleged) who molested their adopted children, documented it, and distributed it as child pornography. Total horror. Topics I address in other comments are about exposing children to adult and erotic content and politics. I am entitled to my opinions as my First Amendment right. Those who speak for me do not define me. Consider this. Just last week Harvard professors, 100 strong, formed a coalition to protect free speech, as they are fed up with the trend of institutions taking disciplinary actions against legally protected expression and shutting down discussion. I want to focus my time on continuing my efforts to improve the quality of life for every person in Geneva and the greater community.”
While Brimm did not respond to the Times’ request for comment, he did offer this in Council’s email thread related to the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership’s letter.
“While I agree with Jan on not utilizing meeting time for this, there are still many outside opportunities for development,” he said. “I believe this could also be an opportunity for open dialogue, as this seems to have been lost over the years and could also be much more productive and time-effective. I can understand both sides to this, as Councilor Pealer is concerned about the children, which is something we should all be very concerned about, as they are the future. With having many family members and friends within the community I can see where this very easily can be taken as inflammatory as well.”