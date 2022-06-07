GENEVA — A City Councilor is questioning the legality of the removal of two members of the Police Budget Advisory Board.
In what four city council members described as a surprise move, police budget committee members James McCorkle and Rob Maclean were removed from the body last Wednesday by a 5-4 City Council vote on a resolution offered by Mayor Steve Valentino.
The move was opposed by councilors Ken Camera, Laura Salamendra, Tom Burrall and Jan Regan, who voted for the appointments of McCorckle and Maclean in 2021. The committee is charged with examining police department spending but serves only in an advisory capacity.
Last week, Ward 3 Councilor Regan wrote a letter to City Attorney Emil Bove asking for an opinion on the legality of the move. She said that according to the city charter, a motion to reconsider any council legislative action made by someone who voted “no” on the original resolution can be raised “only if one year has passed since the action was taken, or if the offering party provides substantial new information for consideration.”
McCorkle and Maclean were appointed on July 7, 2021.
“Clearly, a year had not passed since Mayor Valentino cast his non-prevailing vote,” Regan said. “The mayor provided no ‘substantial new information for consideration.’ instead offering that he had not been supportive of the appointments from the start due to what he considered a bias against the police. … As for Robert Maclean, no statements providing any information of his performance on the committee or any other action, substantial or not, were provided. Again, the justification seemed to be simply that the mayor did not support the candidate from the beginning.”
In a guest essay/letter to Council in the Finger Lakes Times published in April, McCorkle wrote about the alleged harassment of a Geneva police officer, as well as a photo of a computer screensaver purportedly at the Geneva Police Department with defaced images of Salamendra.
“At the very least the chief must resign, or be fired,” he wrote. “I would go so far as to say you should rip up the so-called police union contract and fire the entire department.” However, McCorkle went on to write that the city should “rehire those who wish to support accountability and decency.”
Bove said Monday that he responded to Regan’s letter Monday but that the response falls under attorney-client privilege.
However, Regan said Monday that Bove responded to her letter initially by citing a chapter of the city charter regarding the removal of officers that would appear to support the legality of ousting McCormick and Maclean:
“The appointing authority shall have the power to remove any officer or employee appointed by him or her at any time except as otherwise provided by law or this charter and in accordance with all provisions of law applicable thereto. In those cases where the appointing authority is the City Council, board, agency or commission; the City Council, board, agency or commission shall have the power to remove any of its appointive officers or employees by a majority vote of its full membership and in accordance with all provisions of law applicable thereto.”
Even if that is true, Regan said she has other concerns with what transpired.
“The motion was presented in a misleading fashion (under board ‘appointments’), and a number of council members obviously knew this was coming, with others in the dark. We eliminated two positions on a board that simply looks at budget and advises; they have no power to push their analysis any further than to point things out.”
The two remaining members of the Police Budget Advisory Board, Amara Dunn and Andrew Spink — another member had previously resigned — sent a letter to City Council expressing concern for the removal of Maclean and McCorkle.
“We are disappointed that City Council has chosen to remove Mr. McCorkle and Mr. Maclean under these circumstances, which will result in our work being slowed just as we enter budget season,” Dunn and Spink wrote. “We urge the appointment of new board members as soon as possible. ... Regardless of our personal opinions about Mr. McCorkle’s comments (which were quoted at the June 1, 2022 City Council meeting), we have always found Mr. McCorkle to be cordial, thoughtful, and diligent in our meetings. As for Mr. Maclean, the record of the June 1, 2022 City Council meeting did not actually state the specific comments Mr. Maclean had made that warranted his removal. We are thus confused as to why City Council took this sudden action, and members of the public likely are as well. In any event, we have also found Mr. Maclean to be cordial, thoughtful, and diligent during the time he served on the board. Despite any statements made by Mr. McCorkle and Mr. Maclean expressing their personal views about policing, we have no concerns that their opinions were inhibiting their work as board members, or their ability to contribute thoughtfully to the PBAB’s recommendations regarding the GPD’s budget.”
The pair noted that the Police Budget Advisory Board “lacks any actual policymaking or investigative authority, and its role is completely advisory. We believe that City Council’s sudden and unpredictable decision to remove two members and deprive the board of a quorum shows disregard for the time and energy that all the board members have spent serving their community over the last year.”