GENEVA — City Councilor John Pruett is proposing the city raise its sales tax rate from 7.5 percent to 8 percent.
Pruett said the reason is simple: The city needs the money.
In his briefing to City Council ahead of Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting, Pruett said the city needs to find a revenue source that will help reduce property taxes.
He notes that the city’s property tax rate of $17.24 per assessed $1,000 runs up against municipalities with much lower rates — from $7.10 per thousand in Canandaigua and $1.67 in Victor to the Town of Geneva, which has no property tax.
Further, said Pruett, all the counties that surround Ontario have 8 percent sales tax rates, as do most throughout the state.
Four percent is the state’s take. The rest goes to counties, which often share with their municipalities and sometimes, with their school districts, which is the case in Wayne.
Pruett notes that the city gets $3.1 million out of the approximately $44 million Ontario County shares with municipalities. That yearly payout schedule expires in 2023.
“The size of the county apportionment seems questionable,” he said.
He pointed out that “raising only our city rate does not affect the negotiated appropriation with Canandaigua, nor their interests in general, but would be a separate non-competing activity that therefore should be acceptable.”
The councilor representing the Sixth Ward said that estimating retail sales of at least $100 million annually would generate $500,000 in “fresh revenue” for the city.
Further, he argues, a higher sales tax would benefit city property taxpayers.
“We would be generating fresh income from tourists, non-residents working here, business visitors and also from our own residents,” he said.
Pruett said a check with the state Department of Taxation and Finance indicates the city has the power to increase its sales tax rate from 7.5 percent to 8 percent.
Adam Blowers, assistant city manager and comptroller, said he is “in the process of looking into this now to see if it is something we can do. I’m hoping to have some answers by the meeting on Wednesday.”
Pruett’s resolution would direct city administration, led by City Manager Sage Gerling, to “conduct an earnest and diligent evaluation of how best to accomplish the goal of increasing just the city’s sales tax by 0.5 percent starting in January 2021 or sooner, with terms allowing us to retain the full or great majority of the benefit.”
The resolution asks for the administration to provide that evaluation to City Council by June 1.