GENEVA — City Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett doesn’t regret his decision to resign from a divided City Council that he became part of in January 2020.
But he does regret the short notice he gave.
Pruett resigned from City Council on Aug. 17. It was to be effective today, Tuesday, Aug. 31, but he has rescinded his resignation. He said he will stay on until the end of the year or until a replacement is found, whichever comes first.
Pruett said he did so after being urged by some council members and constituents to stay on.