GENEVA — The city’s Sixth Ward will be without Council representation as of Aug. 31.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett announced his resignation in a letter sent Tuesday night to Mayor Steve Valentino, Council members and city administration.
In it, Pruett, a resident of East North Street, expressed frustration with the often-divisive Council and noted that the stress associated with the job has started to affect his health.
“The commonly underproductive and often-hostile working environment in Council creates an unacceptable level of disappointment and anxiety for those who truly strive for civic achievement, and I am one,” he writes in the letter. “Now that more than one physician is advising that I diminish stress in my life or suffer the consequences, I am compelled to leave office. Feeling as I do, without hope or expectation for the possibility of truly meaningful accomplishment, it would be less honorable to remain in office than to depart and at (a) happiness and health cost that is unacceptable.”
Pruett, who said Wednesday that he might have more to say in the coming days, suggested he was not optimistic for the city’s future.
“I hope whomever takes my seat can be more effective, because I worry for the future of our fair city,” he wrote. “However, until fresh, outside influence can be brought into government, I suspect the status quo will prevail. The city has been declining for decades, and only fools argue otherwise.”
Pruett, a longtime businessman, was also critical of the city administration, which is led by City Manager Sage Gerling and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers, saying that he can “think of no executive manager whom has extensive business management or multi-department budget experience” in city government.
Pruett was elected to City Council in 2019, running on the Republican line. But the independent has often sided with Democrats Ken Camera (Ward 4), Tom Burrall (Ward 1), Jan Regan (Ward 3) and Laura Salamendra (Ward 5) on a host of issues. In particular, Pruett voted in favor of a series of police reforms approved by Council over the past year, including the key component, the Police Review Board.
Some Council members reacted to Pruett’s resignation on Wednesday.
Valentino: “I appreciate John’s intensity and commitment during his time on Council. Also wish him the best on his future endeavors.”
Bill Pealer, Ward 2: “John’s health and well being are important. I 100% respect his right to choose. I hope we don’t see the last from him, and his goals of the betterment of Geneva.”
Regan: “I have so valued John Pruett’s work on City Council and will miss his voice, his humor and his clear, direct thinking. I hope he knows that he has been impactful and appreciated. His guidance and research on issues benefited us all. I wish him good health and happiness, and hope he continues to stay involved in the work of this city.”
It’s unclear what will happen to Pruett’s seat. The term ends Dec. 31, 2023.
In 2019, it took several months for a deadlocked City Council to come to agreement on filling the Ward 6 seat following the death that year of longtime Councilor John Greco, a Democrat.
The Democrats and Republicans on City Council both pushed for their respective November candidates to be appointed, resulting in a long deadlock.
The seat was ultimately filled by Dana Hollenbeck, who was appointed in a unanimous vote, and had stated she was not interested in being a candidate in November.
Pruett, a Libertarian who turned independent, ultimately defeated Juanita Aikens in the general election.