GENEVA — With budget challenges caused by the pandemic-related economic slowdown, now is not the time to build a new city marina, Ward 4 City Councilor Ken Camera insists. The project needs to be killed “for the simple reason that we need money and more money for multiple years,” Camera noted.
The previous City Council rejected his proposal to kill the marina project, which has received $2.1 million in state and federal grants, including money from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. The marina project is expected to cost about $2.9 million.
A resolution to kill the new marina is before Council at tonight’s meeting after being tabled in July.
In the resolution, Camera calls the Long Point Marina project “ill-conceived from the get-go based on an outdated and aging lakefront development plan and an economic marketing plan that was not based on local conditions and recent developments.”
He noted that a city resident presented an analysis that questioned whether the facility could generate enough revenue to pay for the annual debt-service payments.
“Over the last several years, the worsening financial condition of the city, plus the onset of the budget impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic makes it prudent to stop the project now,” the preface to the resolution states.
The resolution points to enhanced marina services at Seneca Lake State Park as another reason to “permanently shelve this project.” It suggests upgrading two existing city boat tie-ups could be a more cost-effective alternative to a new marina near Long Pier.
Camera said ending the marina project should save the city $1 million.
The marina is part of the seventh phase of the city’s lakefront improvement plan. Construction is scheduled to begin next year, with bids going out in the fall.
Last month, Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers said that if the project were canceled, the city would incur financial costs connected to the project’s bonding, which is a government form of borrowing.
On Tuesday, Blowers and City Manager Sage Gerling provided the Finger Lakes Times with a financial overview on the implications of ending the project, which will be presented to Council tonight. If the marina is canceled, savings to the city for two bonds that are helping to finance the project would be approximately $100,000 annually in payments and $350,000 in interest for the life of the bonds.
Neither Gerling nor Blowers recommends passing Camera’s resolution at this time.
“The recommendation is to not approve this resolution or to table the resolution until the project is bid out to contractors later this fall and Council can evaluate project based on funds available and bids received,” Gerling and Blowers wrote. “A determination to move forward or not could be made at that point.”
The other alternative: “At a minimum, the recommendation is to revise the resolution to end the project after completion of the final design, permits and construction/bid documents for the marina. This would allow us to move forward at a later date if Council deemed appropriate.”
They noted that money secured between grants and bonds exceeds current cost estimates.
Other than Camera, Mayor Steve Valentino is the only other holdover from the previous Council. He thinks the marina project needs to go forward.
“This was part of the Downtown Revitalization (Initiative) program,” he said at Council’s July 1 meeting.
He worries that scrapping the project could harm the city’s chances for future grants.
“We’ve been very successful in receiving grants for years, and the reason we’ve been successful is because when we receive them, we do something effective,” Valentino said.
He also believes a new marina will drive more business downtown.
“It is a revenue generator,” he said. “This is one of those investments that is going to bring us money.”
Camera disagrees.
“We’re spending money on something that is for people of means and privilege,” said Camera, predicting a large majority of city residents will never use it.
Camera said it’s not too late to shelve the project.
“They haven’t put a single shovel in the lake, and that’s more than half of the project’s cost,” he said.