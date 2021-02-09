GENEVA — If there is anything we’ve learned about City Council since the current members took office in 2020 it’s that party alliances don’t mean much.
Democrats are as likely to get into arguments or make snarky remarks about a fellow Democrat as they are with a Republican.
That rift may be most apparent between Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra and Mayor Steve Valentino, both Democrats.
While Valentino somewhat defended the outspoken Salamendra in January 2020 when she refused to stand for the pledge, the relationship has soured over the past year. Salamendra often has taken umbrage with the mayor during the Zoom meetings that have become the norm since COVID-19 ended in-person sessions in April.
A November dust-up with the mayor wound up before the Board of Ethics, which also took up another ethics complaint against Salamendra when she was accused of violating several tenants of the city’s ethics code regarding her comments on the shooting of a parolee in Canandaigua. Salamendra said she’d done nothing more than exercise her right to free speech.
Her conduct at the November City Council meeting has Salamendra under fire again. At last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Valentino read the Board of Ethics’ findings on the complaint, Citizen vs. Salamendra, filed Dec. 1.
In the anonymous complaint, Salamendra is accused of violating tenets 3 and 5 of the city’s Geneva Code of Ethics related to her conduct at a special Council meeting held on Nov. 30. Video clips were submitted as evidence.
She is accused of personally attacking the mayor; calling him a “bad boss” at two different points in the meeting; accusing him of ignoring her; accusing Valentino of opposing what is now being called the Police Review Board; interrupting him on multiple occasions; disregarding his call for order; and making what the complaint said were several inappropriate comments, which the ethics board said included “as long as you can get your jabs in, Mr. Mayor” after he asked City Clerk Lori Guinan to call the roll on a vote.
The ethics board ultimately ruled Salamendra was in violation of tenets 3 (Conduct of Public Officials) and 5 (Conduct of Public Meetings) and added in Tenet 16 (Positive Workplace Environment). The board threw out the complaint regarding Salamendra’s suggestion that Valentino opposed the PRB, which they said was purely political and outside the review of the committee.
Valentino voted in favor of the PRB last week.
By law, the Board of Ethics cannot mete out punishment for those it deems violate the city’s ethics code. It can only suggest actions. Conversely, City Council has few disciplinary avenues either, other than admonishment.
“The board recommends our sternest warning against repeating such disrespectful behavior as well as a private apology from her to the mayor, which will be filed with the complaint and the list of violations,” the committee said.
The ethics board includes Chairman James Petropoulos, Vice Chair Rebecca Czajkowski, Secretary Nathan Miller, Victor Nelson and Sharon Dutcher.
Valentino said Monday that he is “disappointed that Councilor Salamendra is not respecting the ethics tenants she agreed to when taking office. Unfortunately, there is little Council can do except censure, which has minimal impact. It is truly a self-discipline issue if you believe in the ethics you signed up for.”
Salamendra defended herself in response to the complaints in the ethics report, as well as in response to a request for comment by the Finger Lakes Times.
“I remain committed to engaging in ethical conduct as a city councilor,” she said Monday. “To me, and my others who I represent, being ethical means telling the truth, representing my ward vigorously, and calling out injustice when and where it occurs. It is difficult to represent my ward vigorously when my motions are not always recognized by the mayor, when I am repeatedly interrupted and when my mic is muted at the mayor’s whim. Because of this, I have learned over my last year on council that sometimes, in order to be heard, I have to assertively advocate for myself and my constituents and I will continue to do so.
“I was duly elected by the majority of the people in my ward, and it is my job to make sure they are heard.”
In a request to sum up her beefs with Valentino, Salamendra provided this response:
“He has outright said, ‘I’m sick of you’ to me. It’s mostly the muting and the interrupting that makes it difficult to do the work I’ve been elected to do. Just because I have a different opinion than him doesn’t mean mine is disrespectful. He thinks because he sets the agenda, he can control how I should be a councilor. If he doesn’t like what I’m saying or how I’m saying it, he finds a way to say it’s inappropriate. I think his opinion on my opinion is what’s really inappropriate.”
And in response, Valentino provided this statement:
“This went before the ethics committee,” he said. “They reviewed the video. It was their findings, not mine. They put time and effort into their determination. Councilor Salamendra just can’t accept being wrong.”
Salamendra said she has not apologized to Valentino and has no plans to do so.