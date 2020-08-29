GENEVA — Two city councilors are going a step further in calling for At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III to resign over remarks he made that were captured on video July 19.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera and Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, both Democrats, are offering a resolution at Wednesday’s council meeting asking the Republican to resign.
A large number of city residents and other leaders, including Mayor Steve Valentino, have called for Gaglianese to resign.
In a video from the Back the Blue rally held July 19, Gaglianese was heard not only denigrating a July 18 Hobart and William Smith Colleges police accountability virtual forum but also making a threat, saying, “The college did their whole thing? For police accountability? If I could have got a gun and shot the squares on my computer screen and killed everybody … disgusting.”
He also remarked on video: “This is what the silent majority is all about. This is the country, not the minority little squawkers that think that their voices are being heard. It’s not. This is what it’s all about. You keep poking the bear and more people like this will be coming out.”
Gaglianese has apologized for his remarks but has refused to resign.
The resolution states that with the remarks, Gaglianese has violated two of 17 tenets of good conduct for public officials and employees. Cited is Tenet 1, regarding Act in the Public Interest. It states that “public officials will work for the common good of all the people and not for any private or personal interest. They will assure fair and equal treatment of all persons, claims and transactions appearing before public officials.”
The other alleged violation is of Tenet 3, Conduct of Public Officials. It reads: “The professional and personal conduct of public officials must be above reproach and avoid even the appearance of impropriety. Public officials shall refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attack upon the character or motives of other public officials.”
Regan said Friday that “Councilor Gaglianese’s hateful remarks have been ‘the elephant in the room’ for several public meetings now, as we as Council awaits official actions and response. Despite these opportunities, we have not heard from him other than on his personal Facebook page. He could be hoping this will all go away, but, unfortunately his words are overshadowing his very presence. Other boards and entities will weigh in as we continue to meet, but Council should have an opportunity to express our own thoughts on this behavior. The resolution serves as a public statement for us individually and as a council.”
In another twist, the city’s Ethics Board is asking Council to censure Camera for repeated violations of Tenet 3.
The Ethics Board said: “Mr. Camera has once again been found in violation of Tenet 3. The most recent violation of this tenet was a result of Mr. Camera’s disingenuous and inappropriate public apology made as a result of one of our previous recommendations for a violation of Tenet 3. Therefore, we recommend a formal censure be written and put in Mr. Camera’s personnel file with the city of Geneva. Rather than make another attempt at another apology, we find it more appropriate future voters have the ability to be aware of Mr. Camera’s repeat Tenet 3 offenses.”
The resolution does not outline specifically what Camera said.