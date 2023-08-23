GENEVA — With the estimated construction costs on the city’s proposed marina rising, the calls to drop the project have resumed.
At a special meeting earlier this month, City Council approved spending $59,000 for the local match if the city receives a second boating infrastructure grant it has applied for related to the project, which calls for nearly 80 slips, along with the extension of Long Pier. It would be the second grant received through the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The agency encouraged the city to apply and suggested it likely would receive approval.
The cost of the marina portion of the project, one of the final pieces of the city’s phased waterfront-improvement plan, has increased $141,000 over 2018 estimates, City Comptroller Stefanie Newcomb told Council at the Aug. 9 meeting, and this grant would help address the overruns.
Overall, the city has received more than $2 million in state and federal grants for a marina and Long Pier extension that, in 2022, was estimated to cost about $4 million. The city is kicking in $1.5 million through bonding, a government form of borrowing.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said last week it was premature to release new construction cost estimates publicly.
“The engineers are still preparing the final documents to go out to bid,” she said. “I have a cost estimate that includes all the bells and whistles that they are further honing. Once I have that finalized, I will be sure to share that and any bid documents.”
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, a longtime opponent of the project, said Tuesday during a Council update late last month Hendrix indicated it was now estimated to cost roughly $4.7 million.
Hendrix told City Council at its regular meeting Aug. 2 that preliminary engineering and permitting are complete, along with the associated extension of Long Pier, which serves as a breakwater for the docks. She said “the next steps in the process will be to reevaluate the overall construction costs, budgets, and grant funding to determine what can be built within the available funds and if phasing is necessary.”
However, Ward 4 Councilor Camera and Salamendra said at the Aug. 9 meeting that it’s time to scuttle the project. And, while he did not express opposition, At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III did ask Hendrix the ramifications of canceling the project. Hendrix said the city would lose money already expended and would have to give back its grants.
Hendrix told members in a recent Council update that the city has spent $182,000 on the marina so far.
Mayor Steve Valentino worried how the city would be perceived by state and federal agencies for future grants if it declined funds it already was awarded.
Salamendra said the city needs to spend its money on more pressing matters, such as Geneva’s aging storm sewer system, which has failed during massive rain storms on several occasions, causing flooding in a number of neighborhoods.
“I am advocating we end the project,” she said. “Every person I’ve spoken to is opposed to it.”
Camera said his research indicates the marina will be a money drain on the city.
“I did my own analysis over a year ago and it doesn’t pencil out,” he said. “We’re going to put in a huge maintenance cost for our (Department of Public Works) when we’ve got all kinds of other things to take care of.”
Valentino said Council, under previous City Manager Sage Gerling’s administration, received a cost-benefit estimate that was more encouraging.
“It didn’t show any windfall for the city,” Camera responded.
Valentino disagreed.
“The marina didn’t pose a negative impact based on the last information I received,” he said.
As for the resolution to spend the $59,000 if the state grant comes through, Camera voted against it. Salamendra voted in favor, only because she wanted the city to have the additional money if Council agreed to move the project ahead.