GENEVA — The storm that turned some streets into rivers and flooded countless basements last week was on the minds of City Council members Wednesday night.
“Our team continues to respond to the storm,” City Manager Amie Hendrix told Council one week after the deluge, noting it “caused significant impact in our downtown,” including the green infrastructure installed during the Downtown Revitalization Project on Castle and Exchange streets and Routes 5&20. She said DRI work was “significantly compromised,” and that it would be working with project contractor Nardozzi to make repairs.
The downtown area flooded largely when Castle Creek, which runs through the city and empties into Seneca Lake, overflowed its banks.
“Many properties throughout the city were impacted by the overflow,” Hendrix said, thanking the 12 city workers and 40 volunteer firefighters who addressed street and basement flooding and cleanup at various spots in the city. “Our crews really worked around the clock.”
However, in the aftermath, Hendrix said residents are asking city officials what can be done to stave off a similar event in the future.
“We’ve heard from residents requesting support in mitigating the water from homes throughout the city,” Hendrix said. “We’re going to look at ways to improve that.”
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III, who works in the contracting business, said city flooding issues are getting tiresome. He pointed to Jefferson Avenue, where a section of the roadway that runs between Washington and Hamilton streets was under water after the storm. It’s a scene that’s played out before, he noted.
“It gives Jefferson Avenue a black eye,” he said.
He believes the flooding issues require talks with the town of Geneva. He suggested development outside the city limits is affecting storm-water runoff, adding that the “land does not have the trees and vegetation to slow it down. … Something needs to be done. We need to take a deep look at this.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr., a resident of Jefferson Avenue, said his street underwent reconstruction with a goal of addressing storm water. However, during the heavy storms, “the water is emptying out of the storm drains. It’s not going into the storm drains.” He wonders if the city is capturing more water, but that the overall system can’t handle the capacity.
No answers were provided Wednesday night. City Department of Public Works Director Joe Venuti did not address Council.
Last week, City Fire Chief Del Parrotta told the Finger Lakes Times that the city “may have to look at ways to avoid this from happening again.”
Gaglianese acknowledged that it was a tremendous rainstorm and hopes the city doesn’t experience a repeat.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said his Lafayette Avenue home’s basement flooded once when he first moved in. He said he added a plug to stop the water from backing up into his basement, noting the cost of the plug and the plumbing was worth it and that it might help others.
Reached Wednesday, Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said “any development in the town that occurred in the last 10 years or is underway now would not cause flooding in the city. All development plans are required to have engineer approved storm-water control facilities and features that ensure storm water leaving the property after development is at the same rate or less than it was prior to the development. That said, there are areas in the town where storm-water causes problems on town properties, some of which flow to city properties, and we have assisted with adding storm water control facilities and continue to work on more.”
“I’m the chair of the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization and on the board of directors of the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District, so I’m aware of the problems storm water can cause for property owners and Seneca Lake,” he continued. “The town is active in this area and would be happy to work with the city where appropriate — and we do; we have a good working relationship with the city and cooperate on a number of issues.”