GENEVA — The last significant proposal to allow mobile food trucks in the city was considered in 2012.
That effort failed after a number of downtown restaurant owners told members they were opposed, saying there were plenty of eating options already and that they would provide unfair competition with brick-and-mortar establishments downtown and elsewhere who have greater fixed costs. City Council tabled the proposal by a 7-1 vote and it never returned.
However, with several members pushing the idea again, City Council is expected to sit down in May to discuss implementing a plan to allow food trucks. Some are eager to get it rolling as early as this summer.
At last week’s Council meeting, City Manager Amie Hendrix told members that a City Hall team had held its first meeting on putting together a plan to allow food trucks in the city. They are currently prohibited within city limits, despite their growth around the region and nation.
“We’ll be planning to bring something to the June Council meeting,” Hendrix told members. “There’s a lot of things to consider.”
The goal, she said, would be to “provide an overview of areas that Council could explore” and produce a draft ordinance based “on what Council would like to do.” However, the time frame didn’t satisfy some members, including At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III.
“I feel like we need to fast-track that,” he said, pointing to the summer months as a time when visitation to the city swells. “I feel that June is too late. … We’re never being proactive, and this is the perfect example. June is too late (for a discussion).”
Others concurred.
“I agree, it’s a little late in the running,” Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said. “I’d like to see a work session on that.”
Gaglianese was skeptical of the need for a work session.
“We’ve never accomplished anything at the work session,” he said.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone also supports speeding up the timeline.
“I want to see a work session in May, an ordinance in June, and let’s get on the road in July because I really do think we’re missing the boat,” he said.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. wondered why it has taken this long to look at food trucks in a more detailed fashion, telling Hendrix he brought the issue forward several times in 2022. Hendrix said it was moved up on the administration’s priority list at the urging of councilors.
Food trucks will be a council discussion item in May — one way or another, Hendrix said Thursday. Hendrix said her staff is “reviewing municipal mobile food vending legislation from other municipalities and will provide that information to Council in May, either at the May meeting or a special work session.”