GENEVA — A bit of normalcy is returning to the region with the reopening of businesses, including restaurants — and it’s happening at City Hall as well.
The home to city government is opening its doors to the public after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The opening will be on a limited basis, and many safety protocols are in place for employees and visitors.
City Hall will open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, by appointment Tuesday and Thursday.
City Manager Sage Gerling said she made the City Hall reopening decision following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 guidelines.
However, while City Hall is open again on a limited basis, it’s not quite business as usual, Gerling stressed.
“We still have staff working from home on a rotating basis to keep staff numbers in the building down,” she said. “We encourage residents to contact staff via email and phone first and come in only for items that need to be done in person.”
Those entering City Hall and needing to access either the second or third floors for business can use the new elevator at the rear of the building, she said.
“The city elevator is open for use on the days that we are open, and as needed for appointments on Tuesday and Thursday,” she said. “Outdoor signage is still being produced.”
Gerling said those with health concerns should consider making appointments, and all are asked to wear masks while inside City Hall.
The city has created a safety plan for the reopening of City Hall.
Among the changes you’ll see:
• Centers for Disease Control signage will be posted at each public entrance to inform employees and visitors that they should avoid entering the facility if they have a cough or fever; that they should wear facial coverings; maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another; and not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.
• Masks, soap and hand sanitizer will be available for all employees, while gloves will be provided for employees handling payment transactions. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors.
• All employees and visitors must wear face coverings in all common areas and when in a room with another person.
• Markings will be placed at least six feet apart in customer line areas for proper distancing between people.
• Only one employee will be allowed in the break rooms at any given time.
• All desks or individual work stations must be separated by at least six feet.
• Employees must routinely clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace.
• Cleaning staff will clean and disinfect all areas, including offices, bathrooms and common areas. The city has not determined the frequency of the disinfection efforts.
• City workers are urged to avoid using other employees’ phones, desks, offices or other work tools and equipment, when possible, and if they do, to clean and disinfect them before and after use.
• The city encourages self-monitoring among employees, such as encouraging employees to take their temperatures prior to reporting to work; health screenings will be done prior to all work shifts, and visitors will require screenings as well.
• Employees with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should notify their supervisor and stay home. Sick employees should not return to work until the criteria to discontinue home isolation are met, in consultation with healthcare providers and state and local health departments.
• Employees who are well but have a sick family member at home with COVID-19 should notify their supervisor and follow CDC recommended precautions.