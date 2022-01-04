GENEVA — City government will be without its top administrators at the end of the month after Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers announced he is leaving his post.
Blowers confirmed Monday that he is leaving city government after nearly 11 years. He joins City Manager Sage Gerling, whose last day is Jan. 21.
Blowers said he does not have another position lined up.
“Over the last few years, I have been evaluating a number of different paths for professional development and growth,” Blowers said. “Although no time is ever a great time to leave, this feels appropriate for my family and I as we evaluate several options on next steps.
“This decision has been difficult, as working for the city of Geneva has been a beneficial experience and one for which I am grateful. I have grown professionally during my time here and have really enjoyed working with everyone.”
Gerling said Blowers has played a vital role at City Hall.
“Adam has been a tremendous asset to the city as a creative problem solver, efficiency seeker, and humorous team builder,” she said. “Adam and I are committed to a smooth transition. We are blessed to have a city team that does a stellar job every day keeping the city moving forward.”
Blowers’ exit provides additional challenges for City Council, which was set to discuss the search process for city manager at its workshop Monday night. The plan crafted last night was expected to be approved at its regular meeting Wednesday.
Mayor Steve Valentino said it was likely Blowers’ job would be touched on, also.
“This definitely creates a seriously challenging time,” Valentino said in response to a request for comment sent to all City Council members. “We are losing two valuable employees that have a wealth of knowledge and experience that is important to the city. Council will need to act effectively to create an interim bridge leading to the next leadership implementation.”
Valentino said he’s not surprised by the exits of the city’s two top administrators given the sometimes divisive nature of the council.
“For me, the writing was on the wall,” Valentino said. “This Council has not provided a positive work environment. Each councilor, including myself, need to take a deep look into our actions and the impact they create. Studies have shown that employees do not leave their jobs; they leave their leaders. It might not be the only reason, but I believe it is the most prevalent one. I feel the community at large will agree with my statements.
“Some believe as mayor I have some level of control or influence of the other eight members of this Council,” he continued. “Those who have followed the actions of this Council for the last two years understand the dynamics and what has driven the decision process of each of us as individuals and as a Council as a whole. We need to do better. We can do better.”
Valentino said that based on what’s transpired on Council over the past two years, some voters may regret their choices in the 2019 elections.
“If there was a reelection now, the results would be different,” he suggested.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III blames the departure of Gerling and Blowers on the majority voting bloc of Tom Burrall (Ward 1), Jan Regan (Ward 3), Ken Camera (Ward 4), Laura Salamendra (Ward 5) and former Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, whose last day on Council was Dec. 31.
“I must say that I am shocked but not surprised that Sage and Adam are both leaving,” Gaglianese said. “I think it was impossible to expect that they could do their jobs professionally and effectively under the scrutiny of the two-year Council majority wreaking havoc at every turn. There has been constant micromanaging from a group that did not take the time to learn all they needed to in trying to run the city. There were several on-the-floor requests to fire the city manager and other city employees.
“I don’t blame them for looking elsewhere,” Gaglianese added. “We had one councilor (Pruett) quit because of all this when he was personally responsible for the mayhem and chaos created at every turn.”
At-large Councilor Anthony Noone said it was not a supportive environment for Gerling and Blowers.
“Over the last two years, some councilors have provided no support for city staff, have belittled them when they don’t do or get what they want, and give directives on how they should do their jobs as if they’re the experts,” Noone said. “This has undeniably created a very difficult, hostile, and volatile environment. I hope that some on Council will self-reflect on the impact their words and actions may have had in pushing staff to take positions elsewhere. Hopefully we can move forward from here in a positive way and work to create a more friendly, stable, and productive work environment for our current and future employees.”
Camera, who has questioned the performance of city administration publicly, had a different take on the latest departure from City Hall.
“Of course, citizens and residents of the city might be concerned when two city managers leave at once,” Camera said. “However, I would not want people to be too pessimistic. Our city departments have great employees and public servants who will carry on, as always, serving the public and doing their jobs. No fire, accident or crime will be less well responded to because our managers are gone. No employee is going to work less hard or be less committed to our residents because some of our city management is depleted.
“In the interim, City Council will develop a transition plan and will get some assistance for ongoing operations as well as zoning and economic development from both inside and outside our ranks,” Camera continued. “We should also take these events to rethink city government tasks and functions by asking ourselves some key questions. Please have faith.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said the loss of Blowers is a blow.
“Adam Blowers is hard working, extremely intelligent and has a great personality. He will be missed,” Pealer said. “I am grateful for his time here as both a resident and a councilor.
“I was surprised to hear the news, but not shocked,” Pealer added. “It is a hot market now for competent professionals. It is very concerning still. It is also not complicated as to what may have inspired the double exodus. Management staff has been issuing cautionary reports of staff morale, hostile work environments and defamatory rhetoric aimed at management coming from and caused by a few Council members. The warnings were mostly ignored.”