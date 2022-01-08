GENEVA — With City Manager Sage Gerling’s exit less than two weeks away, steps are being taken to cover administrative bases.
On Wednesday, City Council unanimously appointed Jennifer Slywka acting city manager. On Friday, administrative duties provided by Gerling and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers to the city’s Industrial Development Agency were farmed out to the MRB Group, with former city manager Matt Horn part of the two-person administrative team.
Slywka, the city’s director of human resources, will receive a stipend of $750 a week for the additional city manager duties.
According to the resolution passed by Council, Mayor Steve Valentino is authorized to negotiate an agreement on behalf of the city with Slywka that outlines the details of the appointment. She will take over city manager duties on the date of Gerling’s resignation, Jan. 21.
Slywka will serve until a permanent city manager takes office or until July 31, whichever comes first, and then will return to her human resources role at that time.
Valentino expressed confidence in Slywka.
“We’ve been through this before and Jen has carried the torch before,” he said, in reference to her taking on the acting city manager role following the departure of Rich Rising in 2008.
Slywka said she’s confident that City Hall staff can get the job done during the transition.
“First and foremost, I want to wish both Sage and Adam all the best,” she said. “I have enjoyed working with them both for 10-pus years. With the pandemic, we’ve all learned about unknown changes and have had to adapt. This challenge will be met with that same approach to look ahead and be grateful for all the positive points. We are fortunate to have such competent employees in each department that continue to operate efficiently and effectively each day, and my confidence in our city staff will continue for a seamless transition. I appreciate the Council’s confidence in me to act in this capacity again until we have a new city manager on board.”
Horn part of team assisting IDA
In a related matter, the city IDA approved a contract Friday with the MRB Group to provide administrative services to the agency. Under the current arrangement, the IDA pays the city for the services of Gerling to serve as agency director, Blowers as chief financial officer and Erica Collins, an assistant in the city manager’s office, who provides administrative support.
The one-year contract would pay MRB a minimum of $25,000, with an amount not to succeed $37,800. The IDA was to pay that $25,000 to the city for administrative support in 2022.
MRB’s Tracy Verrier will serve as executive director, with Horn assisting.
Horn said Friday he’s excited to provide service to the IDA.
“She (Tracy) and I will tackle those duties together, and I will support the IDA in prospect management — being responsive to investor requests for information and engaging with the development community to ensure a smooth process.
“Excited to be working on this! As you know, Geneva is my adopted hometown, and I’ve been promoting the community as a strong destination for investment, even after I left formal service to the city. MRB Group will put lots of horsepower behind this to make sure that we (as a community) don’t miss a beat on the great work that the IDA, Sage, and Adam have fostered.”
Horn served as the IDA executive director when he was city manager. He left city government in 2018.
Board Chair Anne Nenneau said, “Sage and Adam brought this approach for the Geneva IDA administration to the board for consideration due to the transition. However, the board has discussed increasing economic development support due to the exciting interest for development in Geneva.”
She said the board has not ruled out contracting with MRB for administrative services beyond the one-year pact and noted that city administration did not always provide the service to the IDA.
“The city is focused on economic development as a means for creating vibrancy, and promoting economic health for every resident,” Nenneau said. “This partnership will reinforce the IDA’s role in this effort, and lend additional resources to the great work already in motion by the city manager, her staff, and the Council.”
Nenneau thanked Gerling and Blowers for their contributions to the agency.
“We’re going to keep the ship going,” she said. “You left us in good position.”
In turn, Blowers, who leaves the city at the end of the month, praised the IDA board.
“This IDA board (is) extremely strong,” he said. “You’re doing the right things.”