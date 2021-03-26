GENEVA — Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, arguably one of City Council’s most easygoing members, had heard enough.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone was speaking at Wednesday night’s special meeting on Zoom. Members were discussing upcoming candidate interviews for the recently created Police Review Board. Noone suggested his fellow Democratic councilors, as well as Pruett, a registered Libertarian, were scheming to fill the recently created PRB with like-minded members.
“As long as we get to five (votes), we can stack the interviews any way we want and we can assure that this board is the way we want it,” said Noone, describing the supposed thinking of some councilors. “And that’s not how it should be. … I know the five already have a plan, and I can’t wait to see the plan.”
Council’s other Democrats include Tom Burrall, Jan Regan, Ken Camera and Laura Salamendra.
Noone was perplexed by the extensive debate on whether councilors needed to interview the projected 56 residents interested in serving on the PRB; he said they should. Others — Burrall and Pruett among them — said the listing of candidates should be pared to a smaller number to reduce the time Council needs to interview them. The debate dragged on for some time.
Noone expressed frustration with Council debates over issues large and small.
“Only this Council could complicate something as simple as going to the restroom,” he said. “I mean, this is simple stuff.”
Pruett interjected.
“Why are you being so snarky,” he said. “I’m tired of hearing you complaining.”
At that point, Mayor Steve Valentino called for order. It didn’t happen.
“I want an ethics complaint about this!” exclaimed Pruett, who mocked Noone with a “flapping gums” hand gesture while the councilor was speaking. “I’m tired of hearing this bull.”
While Valentino called for order, Salamendra, who often is at odds with the mayor, implored him to silence Noone.
“You don’t control Noone,” she told the mayor.
“I don’t control anybody,” Valentino responded.
It was then that City Manager Sage Gerling stepped in, muting all the members and asking each of them to “take a deep breath,” noting they all attended Gandhi Institute training designed to encourage better working relationships among councilors. Gerling kept them muted for about 30 seconds before allowing the meeting to continue.
When it did, Pruett was gone. He did not respond Thursday to an emailed request for comment on what transpired at the meeting and whether he purposely left it.
Valentino said Thursday it was “disappointing that councilors let their emotions overcome themselves and act in an unprofessional manner. Ignoring a call to order is simply selfish and self-serving.”
In the lead-up to the testy exchanges, councilors debated the need to interview over 50 candidates.
“Interviewing 56 people?” Burrall asked. “What job has that? I’m getting nauseated thinking about this.”
However, the debate wasn’t only about reducing the number of candidates to be interviewed.
Salamendra and Pruett suggested those who have expressed opposition to the PRB, or who have taken legal action against the city, should not be considered. It is a Council stipulation that anyone who has taken legal action against the city cannot serve on city boards and commissions.
Running counter to that argument was Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr., who questioned whether one’s position on the PRB should preclude board candidacy.
“You want to block everybody who’s on the referendum,” Pealer said to Salamendra, referring to a petition submitted to the city demanding a public vote on the local law that was passed by Council creating the PRB.
Gerling noted the initial list of questions candidates had to fill out touched on an applicant’s motives for serving.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said there is no need to reduce the candidate list, pointing out of the 50-plus candidates, many are interested not only in the PRB but also in the newly created police budget and body camera boards. In all, he said, 19 of the apparent 56 applicants will be appointed to the new boards.
“I don’t think that’s asking a lot,” Gaglianese said. “If it takes three months, it takes three months. You signed up for this.”
Council will begin interviews the first week of April, with the hope of wrapping them up by the end of the month. Interviews are 20 minutes, and Council has been tasked with creating a set of standard questions for each candidate.
Valentino said PRB selections are the first order of business in terms of filling all the available positions. Appointments are expected to be finalized by June.