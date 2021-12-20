GENEVA — City Manager Sage Gerling is stepping down in January after more than three years on the job and 12 total years working for the city.
Gerling, who has come under criticism over the past few months for her performance, told councilors Monday night she is leaving the job Jan. 21 to take a position with Cornell University.
“I am humbled and honored to have served the city for the past 12 years,” Gerling wrote in an email sent to councilors. “I have had the privilege of supporting staff and Council and collaborating with residents and community partners. I have put my head and heart into making the city grow and shine and could have continued serving the city for years to come,” if not for the Cornell position.
Gerling said she will serve as associate director for business operations at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva, which she said “aligns well with what I enjoy doing and my skill sets.”
Gerling’s husband, Chris, works at Cornell AgriTech as manager of the Vinification and Brewing Laboratory.
Gerling recommends that Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers take the helm in the interim while Council searches for her successor.