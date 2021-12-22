GENEVA — Sage Gerling acknowledges that the job of city manager is a challenging one, especially with a Council where consensus and civility is lacking at times.
However, she said her decision to take a job with Cornell AgriTech as associate director for business operations is not because of dissatisfaction with the job, which includes long, numerous and often-contentious Council meetings.
“Not in my decision per se, but my children are thrilled for no night meetings,” Gerling said Tuesday afternoon, a day after informing City Council of her decision to leave the post Jan. 21 after 12 years with Geneva, nearly four of them as city manager. “A colleague told me about the opportunity, and it was one that I could not pass up. It is a career dream job for me being able to contribute my skill sets, passions, public servant goals and values to my alma mater (Cornell University).”
Gerling said the Cornell AgriTech position is a great fit for her skills and experience.
“Being able to contribute to Cornell AgriTech and their incredible momentum in food and agricultural innovation and impact on the New York state economy through supporting growers and food entrepreneurs is a true honor,” Gerling said. “My collaborative work with Geneva Made, being on the Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park board, and previously serving on the Finger Lakes REDC’s Agriculture, Food and Beverage Workgroup, really inspired me to work for such a forward-thinking, purpose-driven institution.”
Mayor Steve Valentino said Gerling’s decision is good for her, but that her contributions to city government will be missed.
“Sage’s resignation creates some challenges for this Council,” Valentino said. “She has provided a positive impact for the city of Geneva during her tenure in various positions, but most recently as city manager.
“Her talents and personality will be missed, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill. Fortunately, she will still be a community member and also a working partner in her new position, so all is not lost. I can only offer my sincere thanks for all Sage’s efforts and wish her the best moving forward. Sage will be an asset to her new employer.”
Her new employer said just that.
“We are excited to have Sage join the AgriTech community,” said Jan Nyrop, director of Cornell AgriTech. “She brings a wealth of skills including being a strong manager, communicator and innovative leader. Sage’s experience on a variety of boards, in economic development and as city manager, along with her educational background in regional planning, will contribute to Cornell AgriTech’s mission of creating future food and agricultural systems and thereby improve the health of the people, environment and economy of New York and beyond.”
Valentino said the search process is being formulated.
“We will be gathering information on the current job description, contract and update it based on the goals of the city,” Valentino said. “Together with Adam Blowers (assistance city manager), Jennifer Slywka (human resources director) and Lori Guinan (city clerk), we will be working to create a search for a replacement.”
He said the process will be similar to the last two searches.
“We will receive applications and review them against our posted qualifications and then forward them on through an interview process,” Valentino said. “It will be our goal to include the community in the search and utilize our best resources to create a finalize list of potential candidates. From there, the in-person interviews will provide us with the final choice.”
Valentino said City Council will use its Jan. 3 work session to discuss the search process, and it will be finalized at Council’s regular meeting Jan. 5.
The mayor is confident of finding a capable successor.
“Geneva has great momentum and potential, which provides us with attractive career opportunities for prospective candidates to consider,” he said.
Councilors who responded to requests for comment by the Finger Lakes Times praised Gerling.
• Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, who is leaving his seat at the end of the year: “Without comparable experience or educational training specific to the job of city manager, Sage Gerling has succeeded profoundly in her accomplishments, despite lack of supportive training or direction from Council leadership. I can only imagine what more she might have achieved if better managed. Cornell will be lucky to have her.”
• Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr.: “We are losing a dedicated, kind, and intelligent city manager. She cares a great deal about Geneva. That is self-evident. If there is a silver lining here, Cornell AgriTech is gaining a wonderful addition to their team.”
• Jan Regan: “Sage handled a very difficult job with grace, always. Her calm demeanor, her wisdom, her knowledge of city operations will be sorely missed as she moves on to her new position. She will dive in and work just as hard at Cornell without doubt. I am glad to know she will remain in Geneva, and I join so many others in wishing her all the best as she pursues a new direction in her career.”
• Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall: “We all know how quickly life moves. Some let life pass them by unconsciously. Sage has figured that out and is taking an opportunity while she can at an ideal time in her life based on her recognized skill set and following her dreams of what she enjoys most. Sage knows what life is all about and I applaud her. I met Sage in church when she had a different name and have always respected her honesty, work ethic and dedication to her endeavors. I wish her all the best.”
Gerling said Geneva has accomplished much during her tenure.
“We, as a team, have so much to be proud of: Building confidence in our housing market and activating social networks back into our neighborhoods; revitalizing our downtown and lakefront with state and federal partners to be active and inviting places; refocusing efforts on actively rebuilding our infrastructure for the next 100 years; supporting and advocating for the resources needed to serve residents; recruiting community-oriented developers to invest in Geneva; and being good stewards of our financial and environmental resources,” she said.
While Geneva has had some difficulties over the past two years — from Covid-19 to the police reform debate — Gerling remains bullish on the city.
“Geneva is on a great path with so much to celebrate,” she said. “My hope is that everyone’s love and commitment to making Geneva thrive will be the positive energy that carries us all forward. …We have an extremely competent, creative and dedicated city team that will keep the city running smoothly and moving in a positive direction. I am grateful to residents, staff and Council’s collaborations and everyone’s commitment to this special city.”