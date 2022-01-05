GENEVA — The city hopes to have a successor for departing City Manager Sage Gerling by June, a timeline one councilor calls too ambitious.
However, there may be good reason to step up the search process: Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers, whom Gerling hoped would lead Geneva in the interim after her Jan. 21 departure, is leaving his post a little more than a week later.
Council members learned officially Monday that Blowers was leaving, hours ahead of a workshop intended to discuss the city manager search process. The city now faces the prospect not only of filling its top two leadership positions at City Hall, but ensuring administrative functions continue.
Mayor Steve Valentino told councilors Monday night that a good search process template was set in 2018.
“Fortunately, we kind of did this not too long ago,” Valentino said, referring to the process of filling the position following Matt Horn’s departure; Gerling, already working in City Hall as the No. 2 administrator, ultimately was appointed that July.
Valentino said there is no need for big changes to the search process.
While not mentioning the tumultuous two-year period of city politics that he and other councilors suggested possibly fueled the exodus of Gerling and Blowers — Gerling has denied this assertion — Valentino did say the city must present a convincing case to potential candidates that the city manager job is an attractive position. It must “show the great things that the city of Geneva has to offer,” Valentino said.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III suggested the city might need to provide additional incentives to potential candidates, given “the conditions that we have as a Council.”
To illustrate the challenges Geneva is facing when it comes to filling jobs, Gaglianese noted the city has been unable to find candidates for a code officer position and a lateral transfer position in the police department. The resignations of the city’s two top management positions indicate these are “not normal conditions” at City Hall, he added.
He suggested a signing bonus may be needed to entice good candidates. Valentino said incentives such as that would need to be discussed in executive session.
According to a timeline proposed by Gerling, the city manager job would be posted by Jan. 14. Council would follow up by appointing a search committee of Geneva community organizations, businesses and individuals representing a broad spectrum, as was done in 2018 when 20 people were appointed.
Notices were sent out to various community organizations and businesses that year asking for potential candidates for the committee, and Valentino said that process should be replicated.
Under the plan, preliminary interviews via Zoom would begin in April, with in-person sessions with finalists in May and a possible appointment in early June.
“We’re really trying to condense this (selection process) a little bit,” Gerling said. “I think the process we used last time was effective.”
The 2018 search committee didn’t meet until April, nearly three months after Horn had left the city manager position. Gerling, Blowers and now-retired City Clerk Doris Myers teamed up to provide administrative services until the job was filled.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera questioned the need for a speedier process.
“I think that June is way too aggressive,” he said, adding that if the city can’t meet the goal, “the optics would not be good.”
He said a more reasonable plan would be to have a new city manager by the end of the summer.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone disagreed.
“I think a six-month timeline is perfect,” he said. “This position needs to be tackled aggressively.”
City Council did not address who will assume administrative duties when Gerling and Blowers depart, but Valentino said that will need to be done soon. Council did not address the assistant city manager/comptroller position Blowers holds at Monday’s work session.
Valentino acknowledges the challenges ahead but expressed confidence that the talent inside City Hall can keep the train rolling.
“We have tremendous staff,” he said. “We’re going to be relying heavily on them.”
He did note that some administrative services may need to be farmed out, given the loss of two key staff members.
Council will discuss the search process again at tonight’s regular meeting.