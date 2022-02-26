GENEVA — The city said it has received 15 applicants for the city manager position left vacant with the departure of Sage Gerling in January.
Applications were due Feb. 18, and candidates hail from New York, Oregon, California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Delaware. City officials said many are “active local government professionals.”
The city has hired Ian Coyle, Livingston County administrator and a board member of the New York State City/County Management Association, to provide technical assistance on the recruitment through his consulting firm, Pracademic Partners.
As was done in the previous city manager search process following the January 2018 departure of Matt Horn, a screening committee of community members has been selected.
They include Tim Buckley, the Rev. Donald Golden, Jessica Avila, Rob Sollenne, Jerry Buckley, Paul D’Amico, Dom Vedora, Mark Perry, John Brennan, Dave Linger, Lowell Dewey, Mike Manikowski, Victor Nelson, Lucile Mallard, Nick Massa, Kathleen Davis, Pat Guard, Lara Turbide, Valerie Mallard and Anne Hoyt. Nine served on the previous search committee.
The committee met on Feb. 14 and formed sub-groups charged with reviewing resumes, which started this past week. They will make recommendations on which candidates should advance to the next phase of the search, the city said.
City Council and city department heads also are reviewing the resumes.
“Involvement from another community group was imperative, and new names were presented to volunteer in this process,” Mayor Steve Valentino said. “While we are the Council and I am the mayor, we take our cues from the public, and garnering their key and critical input throughout this process will be crucial to the success of the recruitment.”
The job profile was posted to a variety of outlets including the Finger Lakes Times, the International City/County Management Association, New York State Conference of Mayors, New York State City/County Management Association, LinkedIn, National League of Cities, National Forum for Black Administrators, Local Government Hispanic Network and the city’s website.
The city also reached out directly to some potential candidates.
“We wanted to be sure to spread the net as wide and far as we could,” Valentino explained. “It will be helpful to have Ian alongside us during this process, as he knows the players in the local government arena on both a state and national scale.”
The city said further updates on the search are planned.