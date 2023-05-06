GENEVA — City Department of Public Works Director Joe Venuti told City Council this week there are no easy answers to flooding issues following a storm that dumped up to 3½ inches of rain in a two-hour period April 5.
The storm caused damage to city infrastructure and flooded the basements of many homes.
Venuti said at City Council’s meeting Wednesday that his team spent the better part of April examining possible flooding causes, which hit parts of downtown as well as several neighborhoods. The goal, he told Council, was to attempt to mitigate the damage if a similar rainstorm strikes, noting the April 5 deluge was “a historic rain event.”
Venuti didn’t make any promises.
“The city’s infrastructure and natural water courses (creeks) were just unable to handle the sheer volume of storm water,” he explained. “The flooding that occurred might not have been preventable.”
However, that is not stopping Venuti and DPW staffers from examining the city’s aging storm sewer system, much of which dates back to the late 1800s. The system “maybe isn’t sufficient” to handle the kinds of deluges that the city saw in April and in 2021, he said.
Venuti said there’s no single reason for failures. The issues include debris collecting in creeks, as well as discharge points into Seneca Lake that are below the surface, causing water to “not freely flow into the lake.”
Of particular concern was the flooding of Castle Creek, which runs underground approaching downtown, he noted. Venuti and DPW members walked the tunnel to inspect creek conditions, and what they found was a “debris field” — anything from leaves, sticks and logs to tree stumps.
“All this would have been done by the storm,” he said. “It just collects off the banks.”
Another issue is infiltration of storm water into the city’s sewage treatment system, he said.
“We’re treating storm water in our sanitary (sewer) system,” he said.
To illustrate, Venuti said the wastewater treatment plant capacity is about 6 million gallons a day, but that number spiked to 34 million gallons following the rain.
While not the source of all the storm water infiltration into the sanitary sewer system during the rainstorm, Venuti did encourage residents to ensure their sump pumps are connected to storm sewers, not sanitary sewers.
Other creeks that collect storm water — some also run underground — have been examined too, Venuti said.
He said solving Geneva’s storm system woes is “not an easy fix,” and replacing the system with something that can handle more capacity is “not feasible nor practical” because of the enormous costs.
“This would mean major capital improvements,” he said.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III asked if the city should partner with the town of Geneva, which has seen significant development over the years to the west of the city. He had suggested at April’s meeting that development there could be encouraging more storm water runoff.
Venuti said he supported that.
“For sure we could look upstream, because all the water comes to us,” he said.
Venuti also touched on street cleaning to remove debris and preventing it from clogging storm drains.
Mayor Steve Valentino said people who push yard debris from their property onto the street and cover storm drains is “one of my pet peeves.”
While carefully choosing his words in the face of two claims against the city for damage caused by storm water backups, Venuti emphasized that “the city is concerned for the property owner that has experienced repeated water flooding.”
Among them: Judy Salotti, who lives on Genesee Street. She said 6 feet of water filled her basement before firefighters from the Northside Fire Department pumped it out. Salotti said her home has endured considerable damage over the years from multiple flooding incidents.
“I have lived in my house since 1970,” she told Council. “I have never experienced any flooding events from Castle Creek until the first breach in 1998. At the time, we heard the breach was related to the tunnel (that the creek goes through), just rebuilt by the city. We were told the tunnel was too small to accommodate the creek and that debris had blocked the entrance to the tunnel, causing the flood. That was 25 years ago. Since then, my home has been flooded more than three times over the past five years related to the breach of Castle Creek. It has become more frequent, and each time with more devastation. I have gone through three washers and dryers, a freezer, and four hot water heaters.”
Salotti said she is “well aware that the city has no intention of assuming any responsibility for my financial losses.” However, she urged the city to come up with some answers.
“Forget the homes that have been damaged with significant financial losses,” she said. “As I said, I am here about my city and I want it to go on record that this city and this Council knows there is a serious problem that needs immediate attention.”
She expressed thanks to the Northside Fire Department for pumping out her basement.
“I am beyond words,” she said. “I cannot even imagine what would’ve happened to my home without their help. My sump pump could not possibly handle the 6 feet of water that poured into my basement in less than 20 minutes. Northside’s rescue pumps prevented the water from going any higher, and then it took hours to clear it from my home.”
She suggested the city Fire Department “get their own rescue pumps and not rely on the outer towns’ fire departments’ rescue equipment.”