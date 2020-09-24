GENEVA — The divide on the need for a police accountability board was once again on display last night during a public hearing on a proposed local law that would create such a body.
It’s likely this debate will be played out at least one more time, as City Council is likely to make changes to the local law that would be significant enough to require a second public hearing. Those modifications are coming in part after Council met Monday with the national law firm Gibson Dunn, which provided suggested changes they believe will reduce the likelihood of legal challenges.
Council agreed to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 6 to make changes based on the advice of the firm, which provided its input for free, and on input at Wednesday evening’s public hearing, which took place via the Zoom virtual meeting platform.
“The intention is to receive public comment at this forum as we also continue to receive many various inputs via email,” said Mayor Steve Valentino prior to the meeting. “After the public hearing, we will be taking some time to absorb all the input and then have Council meet again to discuss any possible changes. The intention is to get a police accountability board local law that everyone can work with, even if everyone is not 100 percent satisfied.”
Based on comments at last night’s hearing, that may be a challenge.
On one side: The many residents who claim people of color do not feel safe when it comes to dealings with city police, and that police cannot police themselves when it comes to alleged misconduct.
“Everyone needs accountability,” said Mikayla Meyer. “There’s no downside to a PAB.”
However, some of the opponents of the proposed law say the chronicled complaints against Geneva police are rare and that the effort to bring a police accountability board to Geneva is part of an effort by leftists in the city whose agenda is to destroy the city police department.
Resident George Lamson, in a statement that was read, called the PAB “a complete joke,” and that the effort ignores the real issues in the city, including drugs and domestic violence, in particular how it affects families.
“You should be giving them what they need to combat the real problems,” Lamson said.