GENEVA — City school district residents approved the district’s proposed $27.5 million capital project Tuesday.
In a light turnout, voters approved the capital project 177-59, the district said.
The plan calls for improvements in each of the district’s facilities, including $13.7 million at the middle school/high school.
“This project is primarily about keeping our students and staff healthy, safe and secure,” Acting Superintendent Kathleen Davis said. “Some of the key work we will now be able to complete includes crucial upgrades to our fire alarm and PA systems, as well as roof repairs at all buildings. I would like to thank the community for turning out in support of our district.”
The next step will be to finalize designs before submitting them to the state Education Department for approval, the district said, with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2023. The project will be paid for through district capital reserves and through state building aid, the district said.
Some of the project highlights, a few of which are still under consideration:
• Middle school/high school: Relocate the middle school Library; renovate pool locker room; relocate middle school tech rooms; replace pool roof; renovate middle school second floor for flex learning; construct entrance canopy at middle school; replace fire alarms at both schools; replace PAs at both schools; improve pool lighting; mill and repave parking lot south of middle school.
• North Street ($745,524): Upgrade fire alarm and PA systems; reconstruct Carter Road entrance.
• West Street ($3.9 million): Roof restoration; upgrade of fire alarm and PA systems; mill and pave east parking lot; redesign/replace bus loop; replace north parking lot; mill and pave staff parking lot.
• District Central Services on Gambee Road ($3 million): Replace windows; repair bus wash; reconstruct bus and entrance drive asphalt; improve field drainage.