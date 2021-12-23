GENEVA — The city School District will have a second school resource officer in January after the Board of Education unanimously approved an agreement with the city Police Department at a special meeting Wednesday morning.
The addition of a part-time SRO comes after a public hearing held Dec. 13. It’s part of a multi-pronged approach to student safety the district outlined at the meeting.
The position calls for the officer to work in Geneva schools five hours a day; the $34,000 cost is being paid for with grant money, the district said.
The district had a second SRO at one time, but it was dropped for budgetary reasons.
The additional SRO position is part of the district’s Structured Response to Students Safety and Social Emotional Learning plan outlined at the Dec. 13 meeting — and partly is in response to an increasing number of fights. There also have been allegations of mistreatment by some students related to race, gender and sexuality.
The plan, said the district, supports training in restorative practices and responsive classrooms, which the website Responsive Classroom said is a “student-centered, social and emotional learning approach to teaching and discipline. It is comprised of a set of research, and evidence-based practices designed to create safe, joyful, and engaging classrooms and school communities for both students and teachers.”
The district also is planning to add counseling services, an additional psychologist and other measures as part of the plan.
It is working with Hanover Research to “develop a toolkit for teachers in addressing student behaviors.”
The second SRO will join officer Raul Arroyo, who is regarded highly in many circles for his work with Geneva students.
Some in the community opposed a second SRO and spoke out at the public hearing Dec. 13, including Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra, a longtime critic of Geneva police.