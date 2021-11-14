GENEVA — Administrative changes continue in the city school district.
On Friday, the district announced that two new assistant principals are coming aboard at the end of November, while the former athletic director in the Clyde-Savannah Central School District and a longtime teacher, coach and administrator in the Geneva school district will serve as acting director of athletics.
The district said Luke Wilson is the new assistant principal at North Street School, while Timothy Baker will take an assistant principal job at the high school.
Wilson is filling the vacancy left by Christine Taylor, now West Street principal, while Baker succeeds Allison Stephens, who accepted a position in another district.
Wilson is the arts integration coordinator in the Rochester City School District, where he has been a teacher and administrator since 2007. He will complete a certificate of advanced studies as a building leader this December from Niagara University. He has a master’s in music education from Roberts Wesleyan College and a bachelor’s in music education from SUNY Fredonia.
“I am excited to be one of the assistant principals here at North Street School,” Wilson said in a district-issued press release. “My goal is to create solid relationships with our students and staff in order to continue the great work already being done within this wonderful building.”
The district said Baker is a special education teacher at Westview Exceptional Children with Monroe 2 BOCES, where he has worked since 1997. He has a certificate of advanced studies as a building and district leader, a master’s in special education from Concordia University, and a bachelor’s in adolescence 7-12 and special education from Roberts Wesleyan College.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be in this position, and I am eager to learn how amazing this school environment is,” Baker said. “I have spent 21 years at BOCES 2, and when I made the transition to leadership, I knew that I always wanted to work in a diverse, energetic, and creative district.”
And, in what the district called “an effort to respond to needs at Geneva High School,” North Street School Principal Kevin Fairben will join the administrative team there. Conversely, said the district, Assistant Superintendent Tracy Marchionda will serve as acting principal of North Street School.
Tricia Budgar, who has been serving as acting principal at the middle school since Oct. 22, will continue in that role, the district said.
“Dr. Fairben, Mrs. Marchionda and Mrs. Budgar are experienced administrators, and I thank them for their flexibility and leadership,” Acting Superintendent Kathleen Davis said.
Meanwhile, Mike Simon has been named acting director of athletics Simon has experience as a teacher, coach, principal, assistant principal and director of athletics, and spent the bulk of his professional career in Geneva.