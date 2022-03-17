GENEVA — The Board of Education said it is edging closer to selecting its next superintendent, with hopes of making an appointment by April 1.
In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the district said it conducted second-round interviews this week.
“A successful candidate from first-round interviews met first with a group of students from Geneva High School,” the release said. “The candidate then met with a group of Geneva City School District union representatives (all district unions were invited to send two representatives of their choosing), as well as community and parent representatives.”
The district did not disclose the candidate’s name, but it is believed that Lawrence “Bo” Wright, currently superintendent of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, is the favored candidate.
Board President Stephanie Annear once again defended the decision to seek out specific candidates rather than conduct a statewide search.
“We believe that starting with strong, selected candidates who fit the community profile is in the best interests of our children, and may also allow the district to avoid a more expensive search process,” Annear said. “The board is excited about the initial interviews we had and the candidate we chose to move forward, but we will not hire someone unless we believe we have the right person after we have completed very thorough vetting. The board has made all decisions in the process unanimously.”
The board also announced its search timeline, which it said began a little over a month ago:
• Week 1 (Feb. 14–18): Board initiates the search process; ThoughtExchange stakeholder survey launched.
• Week 2 (Feb. 21–25): Board reviews preliminary stakeholder survey results and creates candidate profile; board conducts first interviews.
• Week 3 (Feb. 28–March 4): Board begins reference checks.
• Week 4 (March 7–11): Board reviews and shares final stakeholder survey results; board decides on candidate or candidates to move forward.
• Week 5–6 (March 14–25): Multiple constituent groups conduct second interviews; board receives background check; board completes reference checks; board selects appointee, makes offer and negotiates contract.
• Week 7 (tentatively March 28–April 1): Appointee visits Geneva schools; board votes on appointment.
• To be determined: Transition period begins; new superintendent begins official duties.