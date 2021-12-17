GENEVA — The city School District is planning a multi-pronged approach to student safety following several fights and allegations of mistreatment by some students related to race, gender and sexuality.
Among a host of initiatives planned: the addition of a second school resource officer through the Geneva Police Department.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, the district presented the Structured Response to Students Safety and Social Emotional Learning. In tandem, the board hosted a public hearing on a proposed contract between the district and the city to provide a part-time school resource officer to augment the full-time SRO working in Geneva schools.
Acting Superintendent Kathleen Davis said that besides the additional SRO position, the “plan supports training in restorative practices and responsive classrooms, counseling services, an additional psychologist, developing safe spaces, training and organizing response teams.” She said it also includes efforts to “develop community partnerships to provide wraparound services and supports for our students.”
The district noted it is working with Hanover Research to “develop a toolkit for teachers in addressing student behaviors.”
The steps are set to kick off at various junctures over the next year, with some starting in January, including the SRO position, for which the district is budgeting $34,000; the part-time officer would work in schools five hours a day. The position, if approved, would be grant-funded.
The Board of Education has a special meeting set for Wednesday, and it’s expected that the measures will be up for adoption at that session.
District spokeswoman Heather Swanson said the district had two SROs at one time but believes the second position was eliminated seven or eight years ago because of budgetary considerations.
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua believes an additional school resource officer would be helpful.
“I am in full support of a second SRO being assigned to the school district along with SRO (Raul) Arroyo,” he said. “The current SRO does an outstanding job in his role within the school and has only built further upon the relationships that were established by the previous SROs that served in the school district going back many years. The school resource officer and the instruction that the fifth-grade students receive from our DARE officers are an important part of the relationship building with the youth in our community, who are the future of our great city.”
Not everyone is in favor of an additional school resource officer.
At the public hearing Monday night, Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, a longtime critic of Geneva police, spoke out against the proposal.
“I personally don’t agree with cops in schools,” she said. “These kids are struggling from societal problems, and when we make a decision about hiring a cop or a counselor, we are choosing what kind of care we want to give them.”
Salamendra said she read the following statement at the hearing:
“I don’t know a single parent that would allow their children to be questioned by the police without their presence. So why do we consider them for schools? I am absolutely against the SRO. I believe we need to clearly define Raul’s role before adding another one. They say Raul is so busy, running between five schools for everything, but why? Why is he at the elementary? They say everyone calls him for everything, but why? That’s not his job. Where is the MOU (memorandum of understanding) between our PD and the school?”
Salamendra provided information on the Dignity in Schools campaign, which “encourages schools to minimize or eliminate the role of police, but for the remaining SRO programs, the coalition recommends that school districts adopt publicly accessible MOUs with local police departments that limit law enforcement involvement.”
They include:
• Excluding SROs from disciplinary issues and limiting their responsibility to serious crimes.
• Requiring notice to school and parents or guardians of the student when law enforcement is called on a student.
• Disallowing questioning by law enforcement for activities that did not take place on school grounds.
• Requiring that parents or guardians have a right to be present when their student is questioned.
• Ensuring that if the police remove a student from school, that there is a follow-up process for the student’s return that addresses the root cause of the situation.
• Requiring all officers to complete at least 60 hours of training on topics such as trauma-informed practice, child and adolescent development and psychology, de-escalation techniques and restorative justice practices.
The SRO outline provided by the district includes officer training that includes restorative practices, crisis intervention (mental health and de-escalation), and notes that police officer training addresses some of those issues as well.