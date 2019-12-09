GENEVA — City school district residents are invited to participate in a superintendent search survey in the effort to find a successor to Superintendent Trina Newton, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.
The district said an important step of the superintendent search process is developing an “ideal candidate profile” from the feedback of many different stakeholder groups. One avenue the search consultant team will be gathering this information is through the survey.
Access the survey at https://bit.ly/2OO8jhZ or www.wflboces.org/geneva.
Any questions regarding the superintendent search process should be directed to Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District Superintendent Vicky Ramos, the search consultant, at (315) 332-7292.