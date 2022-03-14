GENEVA — Two former members of the Geneva Board of Education are criticizing the district’s superintendent search process, which they said lacks transparency.
Jessica Bailey and Amy Jackson expressed their concerns at the Board of Education’s meeting Monday night.
The district announced last week that it launched a search for a new superintendent following the resignation of Patricia Garcia last month. Garcia is being paid $390,000 as part of a settlement package approved by the Board of Education.
Before the February winter break, a survey was sent to parents, staff and administration “to assist the district in building a superintendent profile.” However, instead of posting a statewide search, the board invited select candidates to submit résumés. The district said it conducted first-round interviews over the February break, explaining that a finalist would move on to second-round interviews with confidential teams representing board-selected “constituent groups.” There is currently one candidate under consideration at this juncture, the district said.
In an email dated March 9 that was sent to Board President Stephanie Annear and fellow board members, Bailey criticized them for seeking and then interviewing candidates without informing the public that they were doing so.
“This is definitely not transparent and honestly offensive to our community,” Bailey wrote. “I ask you to pause this process and actually listen to your community and involve them in the process.”
In a guest essay in the Finger Lakes Times in December, Bailey criticized the board for hiring Garcia and asked for their resignations. She repeated that demand in her March 9 letter, saying “you have done enough damage to our schools and community.”
In response to Bailey, Annear said that “to find the best possible candidate, the board chose to initiate a closed search with the advice of legal counsel. A fully open search is not attractive to an experienced candidate in good standing in their current job, and we want to attract the best possible person for this position. Our initial interviews were based on preliminary community feedback. We knew that we had fantastic candidates already interested in this position and very invested in the best interest of our district.”