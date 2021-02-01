GENEVA — Members of the Geneva City School District Board of Education said creating a strategic plan was one of its goals when the district hired Patricia Garcia as the new superintendent last July.
That work is beginning now.
The district has formed a strategic plan steering committee that met recently to launch the planning phase. That is expected to be complete this summer.
“A good strategic plan can serve as a North Star to an organization,” Garcia said. “The fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic makes having that guide even more important. When you add to that the fact that our nation is also currently confronting issues of racial equity and economic downturn, that North Star becomes essential.”
Board Vice President Stephanie Annear agreed.
“I am excited to be working with passionate leaders in our schools and community to create a strategic plan for our district,” Annear said. “Amidst a pandemic and serious state reductions to education spending, we must be especially thoughtful about our resources and teaching remote, hybrid, and in-person students effectively. We need a clear road map of what we want to achieve.”
Added Garcia: “(The plan) must capture the hearts and minds of our community. The strategic plan will help us lift the vision of the school district and keep up with the pace of change in our society. With that in mind, we’ve invited staff, parents, community members and educational partners to join us on our steering committee. Additionally, we’ll be inviting more voices, including students, to join us in the planning and advisory phases this spring.”
Among those asked to be included on the committee was Finger Lakes Community College President Robert Nye.
“I am honored by the Geneva City School District’s invitation to join its strategic planning committee,” Nye said. “In today’s challenging times, strategic planning is more important than ever. The process builds consensus around shared goals and the best way to use our resources to make a difference for our students.”
Sidney Moore, a parent, said a strategic plan sets a course for excellence.
“I am excited to be a part of the GCSD strategic planning team,” she said. “I feel that a well-developed strategic plan is critical to the success of the school district. If developed and implemented successfully, the plan would engage our students, parents, educators, and community in cultivating a district that creates positive learning experiences and outcomes for all students. I certainly anticipate that this work will create a solid framework (goals, objectives, results) for communicating our district’s vision or success path to all key stakeholders.”