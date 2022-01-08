CANANDAIGUA — The 21-member Ontario County Board of Supervisors will have an empty chair — at least for the short term.
At the end of the board’s organizational meeting Thursday, Geneva city Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz announced he was resigning, effective Saturday, and moving to Naples with his fiancé.
“I am truly honored to have been part of this outstanding board,” he told fellow supervisors. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time on this board and serving my community, city, county and state.”
Bendzlowicz, a retired Geneva police detective and lieutenant, was first elected to the board in 2013 to represent city Wards 5 and 6. His predecessor was longtime Supervisor Don Ninestine.
Bendzlowicz was reelected to four-year terms in 2017 and again last November. He indicated his decision to move was somewhat recent, including the purchase of a house in Naples and selling his Geneva home.
“The last few months have been somewhat hectic,” he said. “Everything eventually fell into place.”
County officials said the Geneva City Council is responsible for appointing someone to fill the position, with a special election to be held in November. Whoever is elected would serve until the end of 2025.
Reached by email Friday, Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino said he was not aware of Bendzlowicz’s decision. The city has started the process to replace the city manager and assistant city manager, who announced their resignations recently, along with filling a Ward 6 City Council position vacated by John Pruett at the end of 2021.
“News to me,” Valentino said of Bendzlowicz’s resignation. “We will have to work on it based on priority.”
In other board action Thursday:
• CHAIRMAN — As expected, Victor Supervisor Jack Marren was appointed to another year as board chairman. The vote was unanimous.
This will mark his 10th year in the position.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as your chairman,” Marren told the board. “I appreciate your continued support.”
Marren appointed West Bloomfield Supervisor Todd Campbell as vice chairman. That position was filled last year by Canadice Supervisor Kris Singer, who did not run for reelection, and for years before that by Bristol Supervisor Bob Green.
Per procedure, the board elected a temporary chairman before the vote on Marren. That customary role was filled by Geneva city Supervisor Lou Guard.
“Here in this room, people from across our county and from across varied backgrounds come together and for the most part we solve problems,” Guard said. “We may create a few too. It’s not always perfect and we don’t always agree, but it’s pretty good.”