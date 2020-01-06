GENEVA — City Council’s decision to eliminate funding for Port 100 was a blow to the co-working site, but it turned out not to be a fatal one.
Maureen Ballatori, owner of 29 Design Studio and manager of the space at 100 Castle St., said the Ontario County Economic Development Corporation has agreed to provide Port 100 with $30,000 over the next three years.
She said a story in the Finger Lakes Times about the co-working space ultimately led to the funding.
According to Ballatori, Mike Manikowski, Ontario County’s director of economic development, read the story on Port 100’s plans and reached out to City Manager Sage Gerling about what the county could do to assist the co-working site’s entrepreneurial efforts.
She said Gerling informed him that the organization had lost out on $9,000 of funding the city administration had recommended in the 2020 budget. The connections were made, said Ballatori, who later appeared before the EDC to talk about the program and Port 100’s aspirations.
“It (funding Port 100) was a no-brainer for them,” she said. “They were looking to support entrepreneurship on the east side of the county.”
Manikowski said in a statement that “supporting entrepreneurial development throughout the county is an economic development imperative. We are delighted to support this key economic development asset in Geneva and eastern Ontario County.”
The $30,000 in funding was approved at the EDC’s December meeting, Ballatori said.
With the money, Ballatori will coordinate the creation of semi-private spaces at Port 100, while offering programming for entrepreneurs in the Finger Lakes region. Attracting additional membership also is a goal, she said.
As part of that effort to build membership, Ballatori said Geneva’s Solar Home Factory has become a “committed partner for Port 100,” with residents of the recently developed Lake Tunnel Solar Village getting memberships.
She said Port 100’s mission was too important to see it fold.
“I just couldn’t let it close and displace the people who work here every day,” Ballatori said. “The resources available to Port 100 members have been a major driver of my own agency’s success. It was and is important to me to make sure that people all over the Finger Lakes have a place where they can focus their work.”
Port 100 features desks for up to 12 full-time, permanent members and multiple flexible month-to-month membership options. The site provides all the amenities of a business office, including high-speed WiFi, on-site business advisors, a mailing address, printer, copier, scanner and meeting/event space.
Building owner Dave Linger said he is pleased to see Port 100 continue its mission.
“I’m glad that the county EDC recognizes the value of Port 100,” Linger said by email. “The co-working space is a proven job creator, which will continue to be a critical part of downtown Geneva’s business-friendly environment. Start-ups and entrepreneurs will continue to have a place to grow. The best and brightest in our community don’t need to move to Syracuse, Rochester or beyond to get the early support that is critical to new businesses.
“Economic development requires steady support if initiatives are to succeed,” he continued. “As a community, we need to support projects that work. I hope that the new Geneva City Council takes notice and does not succumb to erratic funding of economic development initiatives.”
Ballatori pointed to the city’s commitment to being a leader in the food and beverage industry, and that “the opportunity to support startups in that industry alone is remarkable.”
Additionally, she said Port 100 is offering a six-week marketing-accelerator program in conjunction with Craig Talmage, assistant professor of entrepreneurial studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The program, set to start in March, will bring HWS students and local community members together to create a marketing campaign to benefit small businesses in Geneva.
Ballatori said additional programs to be offered at Port 100 include free or low-cost business development programs, as well as monthly free co-working days. Additional information on the events will be announced on the organization’s Facebook page. For more information about Port 100 memberships, go to www.port100cowork.com.