GENEVA — BluePrint Geneva, a city non-profit, has received a $44,000 federal allocation to help it establish a community kitchen and a pay-what-you-can café.
The money was announced this week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York as a part of the bipartisan omnibus spending package for fiscal year 2022.
Schumer said in a press release that the project will use locally produced food to provide quality, affordable meals and create a much-needed gathering space for the local community.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Access Research Atlas, food deserts persist throughout neighborhoods in Geneva due to the relatively high number of low-income households and lack of easy access to a supermarket or large grocery store. In recent years, Geneva has lost two grocery stores, limiting access to fresh produce and worsening pre-existing food insecurity issues across the city, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, Schumer noted.
The community kitchen and pay-what-you-can-café will be open in the evening and on weekends when other food pantries are not and will focus on giving community members’ personal choice when selecting their healthy food options, BluePrint said. When not preparing and supplying these meals to the community, the space and equipment can be used as a shared commercial kitchen, giving food entrepreneurs a place to prepare their products and grow their businesses, as well as providing a gathering place for the community for food education.
“This project is a win-win that will tap into the Finger Lakes’ rich agricultural bounty to help give fresh food options to those who need it most, all while boosting the downtown and giving young chefs and entrepreneurs a space to learn and grow,” Schumer said.
BluePrint Executive Director Jackie Augustine expressed thanks to Schumer.
“As the city builds its Finger Lakes food and beverage brand, we can play a role in that,” she said. “Thanks to Sen. Schumer’s efforts to secure this funding, the kitchen can be a training ground for aspiring chefs who can learn and work alongside our chef Samantha (Buyskes), with all of her accomplishments and skills, and then move on to other restaurants or start one of their own. Together, we can move the needle in so many ways.”
Buyskes, a Blueprint board member, said Friday that the organization is “looking at several locations” within a specified area of the city, but that no decision has been made.
She said she is thrilled to hear of the funding.
“There are so many stresses people are juggling, even before the pandemic complicated things, and providing a healthy meal that’s ready to eat can help alleviate the food-related stress,” she said.
Buyskes said she is heavily influenced by the efforts of José Andrés of World Food Kitchen.
“He says, ‘When people are hungry, send in the cooks,’ and that really captures my belief that good food is an act of caring and healing in a community.”
Teresa Velez of BluePrint Geneva’s board, said this is another way to address food insecurity in the city.
“When environmental contamination (the former Geneva Foundry) made it unsafe for people to have backyard gardens, we started public gardens to grow the produce and distribute it so neighbors wouldn’t have to add to their grocery bill to replace what they lost,” she said. “Now we are turning our attention to people who don’t have kitchens or time or funds to make healthy hot meals. We can help fill in those gaps.”