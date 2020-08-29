GENEVA — The city police officer accused of choking a woman last summer will be in court Monday, and his case — which has been delayed due to COVID-19 — could start picking up steam again.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said a status check on Jack Montesanto’s case is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in City Court. The last proceeding was in June, when there was a pretrial conference held virtually.
Montesanto faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for an incident that allegedly occurred during the early-morning hours of July 23, 2019. Montesanto and at least one other Geneva PD officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint. The woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building, where Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident two days later, suspended Montesanto with pay, and asked the county sheriff’s office to investigate the matter. Montesanto was charged about a month later.
Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension.
Montesanto’s trial originally was scheduled for March, but was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19. He is being represented by attorney Jon Getz, who has said police body cams will show his client is not guilty of the charge. MacBride is prosecuting the case. Jackie Sisson Sherry, a Canandaigua City Court judge, is presiding over the trial.
A number of police officers are expected to testify at the trial.
Montesanto has rejected an offer to plead guilty with a sentence of three years of probation, but no jail time. MacBride said the offer was made after talking to the woman and District Attorney Jim Ritts.
Montesanto has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.